2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N to get AdrenoX infotainment system with Sony 3D sound

Adding to the list of the revelations of Mahindra Scorpio-N, the manufacturers have released another teaser revealing the AdrenoX connected technology feature in the new SUV. The 2022 Scorpio-N is scheduled to launch on 27 June and is undoubtedly the most awaited car in the Indian market. After all, the legacy of the name Scorpio still stands in the Indian market, and there has been plenty of built-up since the first spy shots of the test mules of the SUV were revealed.

The recent video by Mahindra shows that the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is equipped with the AdrenoX technology. To understand why it is a significant upgrade, one needs to know that there are multiple facilities that come with this technology. For instance, the AdrenoX will feature engine start/stop and window up/down. In addition, it will also have safety features like e-call/SOS and a driver drowsiness alert system.

Commanding on the outside. Understanding on the inside. That’s Daddy.

With the advanced technology of AdrenoX, set your own sense of style.

All-New Scorpio-N. The #BigDaddyOfSUVs #Adrenox



Know more: https://t.co/D8kxScIvNX pic.twitter.com/bSUQTMIb5s June 23, 2022

Some of the other AdrenoX technology features that Mahindra Scorpio-N will probably have is built-in Alexa integration, navigation system, temperature control, voice command, and 24/7 access to the customer's vehicle data. Based on Mahindra's previous model, the XUV700, we can expect the new SUV to have these features.

Multiple other details of the 2022 Scorpio-N are already known, like the interior details and the seating configuration, among other things. For instance, the new Scorpio-N will now have captain seats in the second row, a panoramic sunroof, and is expected to have ADAS as well.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will most likely have two engine options in the form of a 2.2L oil burner, and a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor will be a part of the package. Transmission choices will comprise a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

As of now, the Mahindra Scorpio-N has no direct competitors. Prospective buyers of models such as the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari will keep the Scorpio-N in mind. In terms of pricing, we anticipate that the entry-level petrol trim will start around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-line model's price could rise to Rs 20 lakh ex-showroom.

