2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N to get benefit from XUV700's 2 years waiting period?

Everyone knows that Mahindra SUVs are being tailed by a long waiting period in the Indian market. The first SUV to start the trail was Thar, followed by XUV700, which came loaded with features and got the consumers' attention. As a result of so much attention, the already long waiting period for the SUV has increased even more. The increase can be accounted to the chip shortage and problems with the global supply chain of raw materials for the SUV. Based on various reports, customers now have to wait for as long as 22 months after booking the SUV.

Mahindra and Mahindra recently launched the Mahindra Scorpio, which is expected to have the same fate in terms of the waiting period. The new SUV from the Indian automaker is also attracting lots of attention as it has been launched after lots of delays. The other reason it is attracting attention is because of its feature design, which down the line can be affected by the chip shortage and the disruptions in the supply chain in the market.

Based on the reports, Mahindra is not the only manufacturer suffering from the shortage; multiple car manufacturers have been affected following the shortages. Earlier, Skoda announced the removal of features like OVRM from their latest models. As a result of the supply chain shortages, the manufacturers also increased the prices of their models at the start of 2022.

The Mahindra XUV700 is available in a variety of variations, each with its own waiting times. The waiting period for the base-spec MX versions is three to four months for the gasoline version and six months for the diesel version, based on Cartoq's report. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged 200 PS petrol engine and the 2.2-liter four-cylinder 155 PS diesel engine are both featured in the XUV700's MX model.