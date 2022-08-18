The New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is all set to make a comeback in India once again as the India's largest carmaker will launch the next-gen model in India today on August 18. The hatchback has started reaching the dealerships ahead of the launch and the company will announce the pricing for all of its variants. The Maruti Suzuki K10 is the 1.0-litre sibling of the Alto 800, and the duo is the highest selling car in India, ever since it was first launched as a replacement for the Maruti 800. However, with the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the company decided to shut the K10 and only retailed 800cc model, only to bring it back in a completely new avatar.

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to get better features, mileage, mechanicals, while the design has already been revealed in multiple teasers and spy shots, highlighting a new design language altogether. Ahead of the launch, we look at the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's price, mileage, features and more:

The exteriors of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 take an attractive and sharp approach, taking the exterior theme to a different tangent than the Alto 800, resembling the A-Star of yesteryears. It now gets a slightly taller and upright stance for better space on the inside. The new Alto K10 will be sold in Earth Gold, Silky White, Speedy Blue, Solid White, Sizzling Red, and Granite Grey colours.