Maruti Suzuki

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launch expected on February 10

As Maruti Suzuki begins production of the facelifted Baleno, reports speculate that the launch will happen on Feb 10.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launch expected on February 10

The heavily updated Baleno will reportedly be launched in the domestic market on February 10, 2022, with bookings starting on February 1st. Several leaked images suggest that the brand's Gujarat factory will begin producing the facelifted Baleno on January 24. 

With the launch of the third-generation Hyundai i20 in 2020 and the Tata Altroz, which is available in a variety of variants, Maruti Suzuki's 2022 Baleno is designed to keep up with the growing competition in the premium hatchback segment. There will be many changes in the upcoming model, both inside and out, and it will have a more feature list.

This model will, however, be competitively priced, and could sell for a range of Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 10.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The new technology will be deployed along with lots of features. Baleno was launched in the Indian market in late 2015 and more than one million units have been sold since then.

Taking advantage of this momentum, the facelift gets refreshed headlamps, grille sections, bumpers, and fog lamp housings in addition to a redesigned bonnet. A newly designed tailgate and bumper along with LED tail lamps can be found at the rear. 

The Baleno's dashboard and center console have been updated, as has the instrument cluster, and the flat-bottom steering wheel has mounted controls. Furthermore, there are new surface accents and trims to give it a premium look.

Among its features are cruise control,a floating touchscreen infotainment system developed with Toyota, push-button engine start/stop, a heads-up display, wireless charging and new air conditioning vents. Toyota and Maruti Suzuki models will have different interfaces for the same infotainment system. 

Maruti Suzuki's Baleno for 2022 will still have the lightweight Heartect platform, but thicker steel panels and a strengthened chassis could ensure better quality. Vehical performance will remain unchanged. 

A 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine will remain available. Nevertheless, the CVT automatic transmission will be discontinued in favor of a more affordable AMT unit.

