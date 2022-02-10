2022 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz now available in four new colour options

Upgrading the colour palette for the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the automaker has added four new colour schemes for the model. The newly introduced shades for the Ciaz are strikingly similar to the colours for the upcoming Baleno Facelift.

This new palette consists of Splendid Silver, Celestial Blue, Grandeur Grey and the Opulent Red. These new colours will be added to current colour schemes consisting of Pearl Arctic White, Prime Dignity Brown and Midnight Black.

Along with the addition of these new colours, some of the colours like Nexa Blue, Magma Grey and Sangria Red will be discontinued. Other than that, no changes will be made to the model. It will continue to be priced in the range of Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom.)

The car will continue to have the same 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine. The engine churns out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque, transferring power through a five-speed manual transmission and an optional four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

A seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cruise control, steering wheel-mounted controls, and a semi-digital instrument cluster is among the standard amenities.

In addition, Automatic LED headlights, automatic climate control, twin airbags, ABS with EBD, speed warning system, and other features continue to be available on the model.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz stands against Hyundai Verna, Honda City. It is also noteworthy that Toyota is working in a partnership with the Indian carmaker to bring out rebadged Ciaz, named Toyota Belta.

