2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Brezza recalled for possible defects in seat belts; over 9,000 units affected

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker has issued a recall for 9,125 units of its models including the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, both of which are sold through the Arena range of dealerships and the newly launched New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Maruti Suzuki XL6 sold through the Nexa range of dealerships. The possible cause of the recall is said to be defects in a part of the front row seat belts. The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly," it said.

The company said it has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost. "Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company's authorised workshops for immediate attention," it said.

On the other hand, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, on which which the Grand Vitara is based is also recalled. Toyota Kirloskar Motor recalled around 994 units of its recently launched mid-sized sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder to fix the same issue with the faulty seat belt part.

In a statement, the company said it has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for certain Urban Cruiser Hyryder units to investigate for a possible issue with front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a rebadged version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and is made by Toyota at the company's plant in Karnataka. Both the SUVs are offered with strong hybrid variants offering industry best 28 kmpl mileage.

