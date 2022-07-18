Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker has today announced the launch of the new 2022 S-Presso in India at a starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model comes with Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle-Start-Stop technology and also offers enhanced fuel-efficiency of 25.30 Kmpl in Vxi (O)/ Vxi+ (O) AGS, 24.76 kmpl in Vxi/ Vxi+ MT and 24.12 kmpl in Std/ Lxi MT variants. The new model now has ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirror) in the Vxi+/ Vxi+(O) variants. No changes have been made to the design of the vehicle.

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso variant wise pricing:

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Strop technology that enhances the fuel-efficiency. It delivers 66 HP @ 5500 rpm of power and 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque. Like before, there will be a 5MT and AMT gearbox on offer.

Inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso continues to get steering mounted controls, SmartPlay studio infotainment system among others and is based on the company's Heart Tech platform.

In terms of the safety, the new S-Presso gets Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Pre-tensioner and force limiter Front seatbelts with Front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors standard in all variants and Electronic Stability program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants.

Introducing the new S-Presso, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “S-Presso with its bold SUVish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 202,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers. With many advanced features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a commanding SUV stance, the mini SUV S-Presso witnessed a positive uptake among customers.

