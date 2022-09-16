2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 5 reasons why everyone is calling this luxury sedan a ‘Baby S’?

Mercedes-Benz is the biggest luxury carmaker in India and keeps on launching new and exciting stuff to retain the position. Recently they launched the all-new C-Class in India calling it as the ‘Baby S’, comparing the C-Class with the S-Class, widely regarded the best car in the world. But you just can't compare any car with ‘S-Class’ without adding similar comfort, craftsmanship and features. We recently drove the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and here are top 5 reasons why the new C-Class is similar to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Design

One of the biggest reasons why Mercedes-Benz and everyone else is calling the new C-Class as the Baby S is how strikingly similar it looks to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is of course is a good news for C-Class buyers in India. It’s a near mirror image of the flagship sedan and gets a stretched out profile, elongated hood and wedge-shaped rear with striking taillights.

I got to drive the Mercedes-Benz C300d variant with the AMG Kit and it’s even better than the other variants, giving a more a sportscar vibe than a luxury sedan with an AMG grille, a long bonnet, prominent side skirt and bigger AMG wheels. Overall, the all-new C-Class is hands down the best looking luxury sedan in its category

Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Features

Sitting inside the cabin of the C-Class, I can easily say it’s one of the best looking dashboard layouts in India. And what makes the new C-Class stand out is the whole ambient lighting theme that forces you to drive this car at the night time. The cabin of the C-Class, like the S-Class, is an exact replica, only smaller in size. What charms me is the kind of gadgets this new C-Class gets, putting the competition to shame.

The centre of attraction is a large 11+ inch infotainment screen that acts a command centre for the vehicle and complementing it is a large digital instrument panel. The car also gets interesting features like fingerprint-based biometric authentication, Burmester audio 3D surround system, remote cabin cooling, and the brake assist, a part of ADAS technology. You also get a dual pane sunroof and best in the industry ambient lighting setup.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Practicality

All these gadgets and modern cabin doesn’t snatch away the feeling of roominess inside and despite a use of dark material, the car is spacious enough. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets 21mm more legroom in the rear, due to the longer wheelbase. You get a good amount of storage in the big door pockets, central console and also arm rest.

Then there’s the boot rated at 455-litre, which is wide and deep, but ironically, the space saver tyre eats up a lot of space. You can flip the rear seats down at the touch of a button and open up more room. Overall, the new C-Class has improved space over the outgoing model.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Engine

The model I drove was the top-of-the-line Mercedes-Benz C300d with 265 hp and 550 Nm of output and a claimed 0-100 in 5.7 seconds. Now believe me you, this is probably the best driver’s car from the Mercedes in the longest time, keeping aside all the AMGs. Truth be told, driving the C300d was a wholesome experience with mix of handling, braking, performance and exhaust note.

The massive combined torque output of more than 700 Nm adds to the punch and makes you push the sedan to its limits and the 9-speed automatic complements the engine well. Put it in sports mode and it becomes even more eager, more quicker and more agile. But that doesn’t mean the C Class screams over the top when being pushed hard.

Being a Mercedes and a luxury sedan, NVH levels are supreme and the little bit of grunt you get inside the cabin is on a sportier side, giving an AMG feel. Then there’s the EQ Charge hybrid that adds the range with regenerative braking. The biggest negative for the AMG kit in C Class has to be the low ground clearance, esp. for Indian roads with unplanned and uneven breakers.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Pricing & Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 55 lakh, while the C300d we drove is priced at Rs 61 lakh. It continues to rival the cars like BMW 3-Series and Audi A4 in our market. Pricing wise, the C-Class competes with the 3-Series Gran Limousine version and is expensive then other rivals, but gets additional bells and whistles.