हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Renault

2022 Renault Kiger facelift launched in India, prices start at Rs 5.84 lakh

The 2022 Renault Kiger gets multiple features upgrades like cruise control and wireless phone charging combined with visual upgrades.

2022 Renault Kiger facelift launched in India, prices start at Rs 5.84 lakh
Image for representation

Renault Kiger's new updated version has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroon). The automaker has mentioned the booking for the 2022 model will begin on March 31. The new car gets new updated looks and features appealing to the consumers of the sub-compact SUV section.

The 2022 Renault Kiger now gets features like Cruise Control and wireless charging. In addition, the cabin of the car is now equipped with a PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric filter as a standard feature for all the trims of the SUV. The new Interior colour harmony featuring New Red Fade Dashboard Accent and Quilted Embossed Seat Upholster with Red stitch.

The Kiger Turbo has received very significant updates with the exterior of the car in the form of the front skid plate, TURBO door decals, chrome finish for the tailgate and new options with the colour palette. The new colour options are Metal Mustard with the Mystery Black roof in Dual Tome.

Also read: Nitin Gadkari paves way for Hydrogen fuel, reaches parliament in Toyota Mirai amidst rising fuel prices

The 2022 Renault Kiger is powered by a 1.0-litre Energy Engine with a manual transmission, it also gets options of EASY-R AMT transmission and 1.0-litre Turbo with MT and X-TRONIC CVT transmissions.

For driver & front passenger safety, the Renault KIGER comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. Additionally, KIGER also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.

2022 Renault Kiger will be competing against rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue and Toyota Urban Cruiser among others.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Renault2022 Renault KigerNew KigerSub-compact SUV
Next
Story

Yet another electric scooter catches fire, 3rd such incident after Ola and Okinawa - Watch video

Must Watch

PT11M30S

Imran Khan Update: MQM left Imran Khan's side, Imran's party did not have majority