2022 Renault Kiger facelift launched in India, prices start at Rs 5.84 lakh

Renault Kiger's new updated version has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroon). The automaker has mentioned the booking for the 2022 model will begin on March 31. The new car gets new updated looks and features appealing to the consumers of the sub-compact SUV section.

The 2022 Renault Kiger now gets features like Cruise Control and wireless charging. In addition, the cabin of the car is now equipped with a PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric filter as a standard feature for all the trims of the SUV. The new Interior colour harmony featuring New Red Fade Dashboard Accent and Quilted Embossed Seat Upholster with Red stitch.

The Kiger Turbo has received very significant updates with the exterior of the car in the form of the front skid plate, TURBO door decals, chrome finish for the tailgate and new options with the colour palette. The new colour options are Metal Mustard with the Mystery Black roof in Dual Tome.

The 2022 Renault Kiger is powered by a 1.0-litre Energy Engine with a manual transmission, it also gets options of EASY-R AMT transmission and 1.0-litre Turbo with MT and X-TRONIC CVT transmissions.

For driver & front passenger safety, the Renault KIGER comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. Additionally, KIGER also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.

2022 Renault Kiger will be competing against rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue and Toyota Urban Cruiser among others.

