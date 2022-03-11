2022 Toyota Glanza to get new interiors and alloy wheels, revealed in teaser

After the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota is all set to launch Baleno based Glanza in the Indian market on March 15. The Japan-based automaker has released a new addition to a series of teasers showing the features of the new Glanza.

The revelation shows the car's new dashboard. By the looks of it, the new dashboard is strikingly similar to the dashboard on the new Baleno. Similar to the Baleno, it gets a dual-tone dashboard combined with a 9-inch touch screen infotainment system.

The new design continues to the steering wheel as well. The steering wheel gets the flat bottom, with enough space on the upper side to have a clear view of the twin-dial instrument cluster. It is to be noted that it also gets steering mounted controls.

Other teasers have also revealed the upgraded new looks of the car. It gets a newly designed front with new headlights. The teasers also show that the hatchback will have new alloy wheels.

The feature list of the new Toyota Glanza is also similar to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It gets multiple features like a head-up display, 360-degree camera, cruise control and ESP, automatic climate control and 6-airbags for protection.

The powertrain of the Glanza will consist of a 1.2-litre petrol engine giving out 89bhp and 113Nm of max torque. The engine will be mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the option of a 5-Speed AMT.

