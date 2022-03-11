हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Toyota

2022 Toyota Glanza to get new interiors and alloy wheels, revealed in teaser

The Japanese automaker Toyota has released a new teaser of the new Glanza ahead of its launch revealing the interiors of the car.

2022 Toyota Glanza to get new interiors and alloy wheels, revealed in teaser
Image for representation

After the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota is all set to launch Baleno based Glanza in the Indian market on March 15. The Japan-based automaker has released a new addition to a series of teasers showing the features of the new Glanza.

The revelation shows the car's new dashboard. By the looks of it, the new dashboard is strikingly similar to the dashboard on the new Baleno. Similar to the Baleno, it gets a dual-tone dashboard combined with a 9-inch touch screen infotainment system.

The new design continues to the steering wheel as well. The steering wheel gets the flat bottom, with enough space on the upper side to have a clear view of the twin-dial instrument cluster. It is to be noted that it also gets steering mounted controls.

Also read: Kia Carens cross 50,000 bookings within 2 months of launch, fastest selling MPV

Other teasers have also revealed the upgraded new looks of the car. It gets a newly designed front with new headlights. The teasers also show that the hatchback will have new alloy wheels.

The feature list of the new Toyota Glanza is also similar to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It gets multiple features like a head-up display, 360-degree camera, cruise control and ESP, automatic climate control and 6-airbags for protection.

The powertrain of the Glanza will consist of a 1.2-litre petrol engine giving out 89bhp and 113Nm of max torque. The engine will be mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the option of a 5-Speed AMT.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ToyotaGlanzaGlanza interiorsToyota Glanza
Next
Story

Kia Carens cross 50,000 bookings within 2 months of launch, fastest selling MPV

Must Watch

PT17M9S

Breaking News: Akhilesh's tweet on UP election results