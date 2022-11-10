2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG announced, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launch SOON?

Japanese automaker Toyota forayed into the compressed natural gas (CNG) segment with the launch of the Toyota Glanza CNG. The Glanza premium hatchback is actually the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, sourced by Toyota under the global partnership between the two Japanese automakers. While the Glanza is based on Baleno, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, co-developed by the two automakers. The Grand Vitara and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are both placed as mid-size SUVs, a first for both the carmakers in India. Both the cars all launched already and are being offered in mild and strong hybrid variants.

With the Toyota Glanza CNG being launched, the company has also announced the option of CNG fuel variants for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. The company has also opened the booking for Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder at a token amount of Rs 25,000.

While the price announcement will happen at the time of the launch, which is imminent, the announcement helps us decipher that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hyryder CNG launch is on cars as well. Once launched, both the cars will become the biggest cars in India to get the CNG option.

The car is expected to have the Maruti Suzuki sourced 1.5-litre K15C, four-cylinder engine with the CNG kit. Though, the specs of the engine are not out yet, but it is expected to have a mileage of 26.10 km/kg. This mileage will give it an edge over its rivals, like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

Maruti Suzuki also happens to be the biggest maker of CNG cars in India, with multiple models on offer. Maruti Suzuki is also planning to launch the Brezza CNG soon in India, which means the launch of Grand Vitara will still take some time.

As for the Glanza, the company has launched the Toyota Glanza CNG for the Indian market with a price of Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S variant and Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the G variant, along with a manual transmission powertrain. It is to be noted that the CNG version of the hatchback is a bit pricier compared to the other version. It will set you back Rs 95,000 more compared to the fossil fuel-powered same variant.

The Toyota Glanza CNG continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine. The single 5-speed manual transmission option for the Glanza CNG is similar to that of the majority of CNG cars now on the market. The engine produces 90 horsepower and 113 Nm while running on gasoline alone but reduces to 77 hp and 98.5 Nm when running on CNG. The premium hatchback, according to Toyota, boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.61 km/kg.