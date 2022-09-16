2022 UPCOMING bikes to launch in India: Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Hero, and more

Two-wheelers cover a huge part of the consumers of the Indian auto market. To woo these consumers, vehicle manufacturers are constantly coming up with new models enveloped in attractive propositions. This being said, 2022 has been a good year for the Indian two-wheeler market with multiple new launches. However, the year is not over yet, and so is the will of manufacturers to launch new models. Brands like Royal Enfield, Hero, Bajaj, and others are all set to launch new bikes in the Indian market. For you to make informed decisions in the future, here we have compiled a list of the top 5 upcoming bikes to launch in India.

2022 Bajaj N150

The 2022 Bajaj N150 carries forward the legacy of the name and is the extension of the ongoing endeavour of Bajaj to update the Pulsar lineup. The expectations of the launch of the new Bajaj N150 have been on the rise owing to the recently leaked spy shots of the bike. Based on early speculations, the bike will have a 150 cc engine, not many insights on the bike are available at the moment.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been in rumors for quite a while now, and the test mules of the bike have been spotted multiple times. Recently, the upcoming bike was confirmed by the company's MD Sid Lal in a video posted by him on his Instagram account. The new bike is anticipated to be bigger compared to its earlier version, along with multiple other changes in its mechanics and looks.

Hero XPulse 400, Xtreme 400S

The competition in the 400 cc segment of bikes has been heating up with the plans of multiple new launches in the segment from different brands. And Hero is undoubtedly not missing the chance to compete in the segment. Right after the launch of the XPulse 2004V Rally Edition, the automaker is all set to launch the Hero XPulse 400 and Xtreme 400S in India. The rumours of the launch of these bikes were confirmed with the emergence of the spy shots of the camouflaged test mules.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been on the cards for a while now, and anticipations for the upcoming bike must be on the rise. The new shotgun is expected to be one of the most powerful bikes of the company, with a completely new design language breaking the company's norms.