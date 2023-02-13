2023 Audi Q3 Sportback Launched in India at Rs 51.43 Lakh: Design, Features, Specs and More

The German automaker with the four-ringed logo - Audi, has launched the Q3 Sportback in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 51.43 lakh, ex-showroom. The coupe-style SUV is introduced in one just trim - Technology + S-line. The carmaker has confirmed to sell it alongside the regular Q3, which retails in two variant options - Premium Plus and Technology. While the same architecture underpins the Audi Q3 Sportback as the Q3, it dons a rather sensuous design with the help of a sloping roofline. The Q3 Sportback has a coupe-like roofline, which tapers down towards the boot, and it gives it a strong masculine character, in conjunction with other design elements.

2023 Audi Q3 Sportback: Seductively Sloping Roofline

Audi gets an S-line exterior package for the styling, including 18-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels, sharp-looking LED headlamps on the nose, a gaping hexagonal grille, and redesigned LED tail lamps. The bumpers too are new as compared to the Q3. Yes! The new Q3 Sportback has it all to make folks gaga over it. The new Audi Q3 Sportback has five exterior colour options - Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. It also offers two interior colour options – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

2023 Audi Q3 Sportback: Intelligent Inside?

Also, the S-line treatment to some extent is visible on the inside with illuminated scuff plates and more. Well, it also gets 30-colour ambient lighting and power-adjustable seats. Other features include a 10.1-inch infotainment unit, Virtual Cockpit Plus, 180W 10-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, Parking Aid Plus, 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and more. Sadly, the interior layout is very similar to the Q3.

2023 Audi Q3 Sportback: Below The Bonnet?

Under the hood, it gets a peppy powerplant to ensure that one sitting behind the wheel of the Audi Q3 Sportback is smiling all the time. With the renowned Quattro all-wheel-drive system coming in as a standard affair, a 2.0L turbo-petrol is used, which pushes out 190 hp of peak power and 320 Nm of max torque. The Q3 Sportback thus boasts a 0-100 kmph timing of 7.3 seconds.