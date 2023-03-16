2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 Launched In India From Rs 1.35 lakh, Get USD Forks & More

The Pulsar NS series is one of the brawniest in the company’s streetfighter range, and it has received the much-awaited update. The revised Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS 160 are launched in the country at ex-showroom prices of Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 1.35 lakh, respectively. Both models will be available in 4 colours – Metallic Pearl White, Glossy Ebony Black, Satin Red, and Pewter Grey. Talking about the upgrades, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The NS series is a favourite of sports motorcycling enthusiasts in many countries of Latin America and Asia, and with every new Pulsar, they expect that we will raise the bar on both style and performance. And that is exactly what we have done with the new Pulsar NS200 and the NS160.”

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, NS160 - Changes

The segment-first upside-down forks on both bikes allow for lesser unsprung weight and make the bikes look beefier, and more attention-grabbing. The display console now has a gear position indicator, and apart from that, the infinity display gets a distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy, and average fuel economy.

Both bikes come equipped with dual-channel ABS. The size of the rotors on the NS200 is unchanged. Nevertheless, the brakes of NS160 have been made bigger than their previous version. In addition to this, the NS160 sports wider front and rear tyres (100/80-17 F, 130/70-17 R), to give better stability & control with wider tyres

Also read - No Scrapping Policy For Tractors Older Than 10 Years, MoRTH Issues Clarification

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, NS160 - Specs

Bajaj Auto’s patented Triple Spark DTS-i 4V engine continues to do duties here. The best-in-class power of 18 kW (24.5 PS) and 18.74 Nm of torque in the NS200 model, while NS160 delivers 17.2 PS of peak power and 14.6 Nm of max torque. While the NS160 gets a 5-speed gearbox, the NS200 utilises a 6-speed unit.