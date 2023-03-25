2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 Review: Ageing Gracefully, Now Better Equipped

Bajaj Pulsar has been in the Indian market for over a decade now. Surprisingly, it is holding its reputation among buyers rather well. Bajaj hasn’t changed much on the Pulsar NS200 in these 10 years, but now the line-up gets some changes. Bajaj has revised the kit on both Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200. While the update isn’t very comprehensive, it still is progressive. With the larger Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), the lesser Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now costs Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). But do these motorcycles still hold up well against their prices when compared to their rivals? Read on, and find out.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 when initially made its debut around 10 years back, it made enthusiasts go down on their knees for its styling. Well, the design is still holding up well after being available in the market for good 10 years. In fact, it is ageing gracefully and still has the potential to stand against its rivals. The stubby headlamps have an aggressive appeal, the flared tank shrouds accentuate the mass-forward stance, and the slim tailpiece gets a factory-fitted tail tidy. All of it - put together - looks interesting.

Furthermore, the addition of new graphics and paint schemes further adds freshness. Both models will be available in 4 colours – Metallic Pearl White, Glossy Ebony Black, Satin Red, and Pewter Grey. Let’s not forget the beefy upside front forks which have now made their entry into the NS range, they certainly complement the motorcycle’s big-bike appeal.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 Review: Features

On this ground, the Bajaj Pulsar NS nameplate was way ahead of time - 10 years back. Now, it misses out on modern-day electronic gadgetries. There’s no Bluetooth connectivity on offer. Neither you get the option of turn-by-turn navigation commands, nor do you get any riding modes.

However, the motorcycle gets a neat-looking instrument console, which comes with an odometer, trip meters, tachometer and more. The new addition to the 2023 model are - a gear position indicator, and apart from that, the infinity display gets a distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy, and average fuel economy. In my personal opinion, only navigation commands are missed, riding modes on small-capacity motorcycles do not make much difference in the overall riding experience.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 Review: Performance

The motor on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has come a long way in terms of its power delivery and refinement. It belts 24.5 PS and 18.74 Nm with triple spark plug tech in use. The power sits in the higher portion of the rev range, but the NS200 is still a fun motorcycle with its 6-speed gearbox. The smaller NS160 delivers 17.2 PS of peak power and 14.6 Nm of max torque, with a 5-speed gearbox in place. The combination is a fuss-free setup. Bajaj hasn’t made any changes to these components in this update. Well, there’s no point fixing what’s not broken.

The changes are made to the braking setup. The bigger NS200 gets dual-channel ABS, which amplifies the safety quotient. The NS160 also gets the dual-channel ABS module, but it now features larger rotors. The ABS is tuned on the sportier side, and in hard braking, there is some sort of slide from the rear for a minuscule duration. The overall process, however, of dropping anchors feels more confidence-inspiring now.

The big change on both of these motorcycles is the addition of upside-down front forks. This change results in a reduced unsprung mass, increasing motorcycles’ ability to handle change direction with more confidence. The overall stability in hard braking, acceleration, and while cornering maneuveres feels superior in comparison to the outgoing model. Also, the damping feels spot on with a near-perfect weight distribution of 49:51 on the NS200 and 50:50 on the NS160. On the whole, the change is enough to keep the NS range superior in terms of its mechanical prowess.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 Review: Verdict

The Bajaj Pulsar NS range goes against the TVS Apache RTR 4V line-up. While the TVS models have enough to score big on the paper with an equal importance to all aspects, the Bajaj Pulsar is more advanced, mechanically. The perimeter frame, triple-spark technology, and upside-down forks make the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Bajaj Pulsar NS160, only motorcycles in their segment to boast of these fitments. After all, Pulsar NS160 is now the most-affordable motorcycle in India to come with USD forks. In summation, the Pulsar NS range doesn’t feel out of place in today’s age, and this update has only made it age more gracefully.