2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India with EXTRA legroom, priced at Rs 57.90 lakh

BMW India has now launched the long-wheelbase version of its executive saloon - BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, at a starting price of Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is launched in the country, and it comes to India via the CKD route and will be locally assembled at the company’s production unit in Chennai. The Gran Limousine goes on sale in both petrol and diesel variants, as was the case with the outgoing model. The 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine remains the longest car in its segment with an increment of 110 millimetres in the wheelbase, in comparison to the regular model. Resultantly, it now tapes in at 4,823 mm. Only two variants of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine are made available - BMW 330Li M Sport and BMW 320Ld M Sport, priced at Rs 57.90 lakh and Rs 59.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

