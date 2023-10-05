2023 BMW M 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 33.00 Lakh: Design, Specs, Features

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW M 1000 R Supersport M Roadster in the country today at a starting price of Rs 33 lakh, ex-showroom. The roadster comes to our shores via the CBU route, and the German manufacturer has started accepting bookings from today onwards, while the deliveries will begin from January 2024. The motorcycle is available in two variants -BMW M 1000 R and BMW M 1000 R Competition. The latter is priced at Rs 38 lakh, ex-showroom. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW M 1000 R is the second M model from BMW Motorrad. This powerful superbike pushes you to the limit with its dynamic roadster characteristics and stunning performance. Its heritage stems from M racing developers and the racetrack. It is a motorcycle built for those who are driven by passion and maximum performance, ready to dominate the road.”

BMW M 1000 R: Design

The dynamic design language of the all-new BMW M 1000 R signals pure performance and sportiness. The proportions are ultra-compact, slim, slender and extremely aggressive. The roadster looks outstanding from the front with its new M Winglets. The M Winglets produce significantly more aerodynamic downforce - both when riding upright and when leaning in corners. The M Carbon wheels stand out thanks to a new clear lacquer coat that brings out the high-quality, deep black shimmering carbon fibre structure even more intensively. The brake ducts are integrated into the new front mudguards, which have been optimised for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake callipers.

BMW M 1000 R: M Competition Package

The M Competition Package offers a fascinating mix of refined components for the racing technology gourmet and the aesthetic rider alike. In addition to the Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport colour scheme, the M Competition package includes M Carbon wheels, M rider footrest system, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover and chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers, airbox cover with tapes, wind deflector, sprocket cover, the M pillion package as well as the M pillion cover and a milled, fully adjustable M rider footrest system.

BMW M 1000 R: Specs

The all-new BMW M 1000 R is powered by the water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 999 cc, designed for maximum riding pleasure. It generates a peak output of 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm and the maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,000 rpm. The new M R sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.2 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 280 km/h.

BMW M 1000 R: Features

The all-new BMW M 1000 R is equipped with an instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo, new display of the rev counter and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. Lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, adaptive turning light, electronic cruise control and heated grips are also available.