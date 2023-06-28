2023 BMW M 1000 RR Launched In India At Rs 49 Lakh, Deliveries Begin In November

BMW Motorrad has launched its most-advanced supersports motorcycle in the country - BMW M 1000 RR. Coming to our shores via the CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) route, the motorcycle can now be pre-ordered as deliveries will commence in November this year. The BMW M 1000 RR is priced at Rs 49 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, the brand has introduced the BMW M 1000 RR Competition variant, which costs Rs 55 lakh, ex-showroom. The new BMW M 1000 RR is available in exclusive paint finishes, Light White / M Motorsport on the new BMW M 1000 RR and Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport on the new BMW M 1000 RR Competition.

BMW M 1000 RR - Design

The design of the new BMW M 1000 RR features a lightweight fairing in visible carbon fibre with M Design tapes. The chassis relies on the aluminium bridge frame as its centrepiece, supplemented by an upside-down fork and central suspension strut with Full Floater Pro kinematics. Improved accessibility to the cable connections on the front indicator lights also ensures even faster dismantling to make the M RR "ready for track use" and thus for the racetrack. The M Winglets on the front fairing of the new M RR now produce significantly more aerodynamic downforce. The new M RR can also be ordered with forged wheels. The brake ducts are integrated into the new front mudguards, which have been optimised for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake callipers.

BMW M 1000 RR - Specs

The new M RR is powered by a water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 999 cc, designed for racing purposes. It generates a peak output of 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and the maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,000 rpm. The new M RR sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.1 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 314 km/h. Highlights of the engine include lightweight 2-ring forged pistons with fully CNC-machined intake ports and BMW ShiftCam technology for varying valve timing and valve lift. Other indispensable components for a racing engine are titanium valves, optimised camshafts and longer titanium connecting rods from Pankl, each 85 g lighter than on the S 1000 RR engine, for reduced friction power and lower weight. The intake system features shorter intake funnels for optimised charge exchange at high engine speeds.

Also read - Bajaj-Made Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X Motorcycles Revealed: Design, Specs, Features - IN PICS

2023 BMW M 1000 RR - Features

The new BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with a 6.5-inch instrument cluster and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. It further gets a rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, electronic cruise control and heated grips. Riding modes "Rain", "Road", "Dynamic", "Race" and "Race Pro1-3" as well as the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC wheelie function with 6-axis sensor box provide the new BMW M 1000 RR an ideal adaptation to varied conditions of use. Another feature that comes with the ‘Pro Modes’ is Launch Control and pit-lane limiter for perfect race starts and precise speed in the pit lane.

2023 BMW M 1000 RR Competition

In addition to the M GPS Laptrigger software and associated activation code, the M Competition package includes the M milled parts package, the M Carbon package as well as a natural-coloured anodised, 220 g lighter swinging arm, the DLC-coated M Endurance chain and the pillion package including hump cover. The M Carbon package includes covers for the rear wheel made of high-quality visible carbon and coated with clear lacquer, as well as the drive sprocket, a chain guard and the side and tank panels on the left and right. The M Aero Wheel Covers are also reserved for the M RR M Competition.