2023 Hero Karizma XMR Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.73 Lakh: Check Details

Hero Motocorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has relaunched the legendary motorcycle, the 2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 in India today. Launched by Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan, the Hero Karizma XMR is priced at Rs 1,72,900 (introductory, ex-showroom). The bike now gets a new design, retaining its iconic full fairing design, added equipment like a step-by-step navigation system and mechanicals for improved performance including adjustable windshield. The Hero Karizma has been one of the most legendary motorcycles to be sold in India ever.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR: Design

The new 2023 Hero Karizma XMR gets a fresh and sporty design theme and was launched in a striking yellow colour, which will be the hero colour of the bike, much like the original model from 2003. It gets the iconic full-fairing design, with upswept headlamps, a high-set tail setup, which hints at a more committed riding position than earlier editions and clip on-style handlebars will further aid the aggressive rider’s triangle.



2023 Hero Karizma XMR: Features

The Hero Karizma XMR gets a full digital instrument panel with multi info coloured display along with step by step navigation. It also gets a dual channel ABS making it the first bike from the Hero Motocorp to offer this functionality and adjustable windshield as well for enhanced performance. Further, it gets Led headlamp with intelligent illumination and is based on High tensile steel trellis frame.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR: Engine

The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR gets a 210cc single-cylinder, Liquid cooled engine with a 4-valve setup. The output is rated at 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm and 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. It gets a box-section swingarm with a 6-step adjustable monoshock at the rear and right-side-up telescopic front forks.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR: Price

The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR will be priced to cut down the competition from the Yamaha R15 V4 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).