2023 Honda CB200X Launched In India At Rs 1.47 Lakh: Design, Specs, Features

The new norm for making motorcycles and scooters to be OBD-2 compliant is letting the two-wheeler manufacturers use this opportunity to update their products rather significantly. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the OBD2 compliant 2023 CB200X. Crafted for both city usage and to tackle the roads less travelled, the CB200X is a soft-roader based on the Hornet 2.0. The updated 2023 Honda CB200X has been attractively priced at Rs 1,46,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and one can now book it at their nearest Red Wing dealerships.

2023 Honda CB200X Design

Inspired by the legendary Honda CB500X ADV, the design of the new CB200X makes it a rider’s perfect choice for weekday commutes as well as for weekend fun. The sharp bodywork along with new graphics marks out its individuality while the diamond type steel frame ensures superior handling. The CB200X also gets an all-LED lighting system (LED headlamp, LED winkers and X-Shaped LED tail lamp).

2023 Honda CB200X Performance

At the heart of Honda’s latest sub-200cc urban explorer lies a powerful 184.40cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine which is now more environment friendly than before. It churns out 12.70 kW of power at 8,500 RPM and 15.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. Enhancing the rider’s safety, the CB200X is equipped with Dual Petal Disc Brakes with a single-channel ABS. There is also a new Assist & Slipper Clutch which eases quick gear shifts and prevents rear wheel locking while down shifting.

2023 Honda CB200X Pricing

The 2023 CB200X will be available in three stylish colours – Decent Blue Metallic (new), Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. It has been attractively priced at Rs 1,46,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). HMSI is also offering a special 10 year warranty package (3 year standard + 7 year optional) on the motorcycle.