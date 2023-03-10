2023 Honda CB350 H’ness, RS Launched in India At Rs 2.10 Lakh: Now OBD2 Compliant

Creating a stir in the mid-size segment, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India today launched the OBD2B compliant 2023 H’ness CB350 & CB350RS. The new motorcycles will be available at BigWing dealerships across India by the end of March. The 2023 H’ness CB350 is priced starting at Rs 2.10 lakh and CB350RS is priced starting at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). HMSI also launched a new customisation section for the CB350 customers – ‘My CB, My Way’. To be sold as Honda Genuine Accessories, the custom kits will be available across BigWing dealerships by the end of March 2023.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. P. Rajagopi, Operating Officer, Premium Motorcycle Business, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “With the introduction of new customization section, the customers can now choose their own style and highlight their unique personality through their motorcycles. My CB, My Way has been specially curated to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers starting with six distinctive custom kits for CB350. These kits will be available across BigWing dealerships by the end of March 2023. Today, we also launch the new OBD2B compliant 2023 CB350 H’ness and CB350RS motorcycles much ahead of the government deadline.”

2023 Honda CB350 H’ness, CB350RS Specs

At the heart of CB350 is a 350cc, air cooled single-cylinder OBD2B compliant engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. It delivers a max torque of 30 Nm@3000 rpm. The CB350 exhaust system carries a large tailpipe of 45mm to optimize balance for producing a bold low-pitched sound. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) helps in maintaining rear wheel traction by detecting difference between front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. HSTC can be turned ON/OFF using a switch on the left side of meter. A ‘T’ indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is engaging.

2023 Honda CB350 H’ness, CB350RS Features

Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) allows riders to remain in touch with the world while riding. Once connected, riders can operate the system with controls on the left side of the handlebar to use distinct features such as phone calls, navigation, music playback and incoming messages. To facilitate complete concentration on riding, the information accessed will be communicated from the helmet headset speaker. The 2023 CB350s now come with NEW Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) that quickly communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind. The 2023 H’ness CB350 now comes with a new split seat as standard.