2023 Honda City Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh: Check Mileage, Features & More

Honda has launched the facelift of the fifth-generation City in India with a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive electric hybrid variant of the sedan. This new version of the car comes with multiple changes covering multiple aspects of the model, including minor changes in the exterior design. Furthermore, the changes have a great effect on the feature list of the car. It is to be noted that the company is already taking bookings for the model.

2023 Honda City: Design

The changes in the looks of the 2023 Honda City can be seen in the form of a new sporty front grille with a diamond chevron flag pattern, a newly designed front bumper with carbon-wrapped lower molding, fog lamp garnish, a new rear bumper with Carbon-Wrapped diffuser, body coloured trunk spoiler, and newly designed R16 Dual-Tone Diamond-Cut Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels. The Obsidian Blue Pearl colour is a brand-new addition to the car's colour palette.

2023 Honda City: Features

The Honda City also comes with a host of safety features, like advanced driver assists safety (ADAS) technology. The City e:HEV, which already comes with Honda Sensing, will have the additional feature of "Low-Speed Follow" in the Adaptive Cruise Control. Another new feature, ‘Lead Car Departure Notification System’ has been added to the Honda Sensing suite of safety features in both City (petrol) and City e:HEV.

Honda Sensing signature safety features includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Lead Car Departure Notification System (New), and Auto High-Beam.

2023 Honda City: Prices

2023 Honda City: Interiors

The interior of the New City packs a Two-Tone Beige & Black Interiors in Petrol variants and Luxurious Two-Tone Ivory & Black Interior Colour Theme in City e:HEV. Introduction of new connectivity features like Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Improved Infotainment System with new background & colours, Remote control operation via Smart Phone Application, Improved Rear Camera, Wireless Charger, Rain Sensing Auto Wiper add to the appeal. It also gets Ambient Lighting. The City e:HEV gets a new Carbon Fibre pattern Instrument Panel Assistant side Garnish Finish, Piano Black Surround Finish on All AC Vents and Piano Black Garnish on Steering Wheel.

2023 Honda City: Mileage, Powertrain

The New City (Petrol) comes with a 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine with Variable Timing Control (VTC) to deliver high fuel efficiency, and lower emissions. This engine delivers 89 kw (121PS) power and 145 Nm torque, with quicker torque increase at lower engine speed. It has been mated to a 6-speed Manual Transmission and 7- speed CVT offering impressive fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl respectively.

The New City e:HEV features Honda’s two motor e-CVT hybrid system connected to a smooth 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with advanced Lithium-ion Battery and an Engine linked direct coupling Clutch. The e:HEV electric-hybrid system uses three driving modes - EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive, along with Regeneration mode during deceleration.