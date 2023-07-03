2023 Honda Elevate Bookings Open, Creta-Rivalling SUV Launching In September

The Japanese carmaker - Honda, is finally entering the mid-size SUV space with its ticket called Elevate. The Honda Elevate was recently unveiled in India, and the Hyundai Creta rival can now be pre-booked via all authorised Honda dealerships in India as well as from the comfort of their homes through Honda’s online sales platform Honda from Home. India will be the first market to witness the launch of the Elevate during the festive season this year. The Honda Elevate is designed keeping in mind the Indian market, and those with similar buying preferences like - South-East Asia and Latin America.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The Honda Elevate has received tremendous response since its World Premiere in June 2023. We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September’23. Through meticulous research and extensive customer feedback, we have designed this car to cater to the evolving needs and desires of our target audience. We are confident that the new model Elevate is poised for tremendous success in the market.”



cre Trending Stories

Honda Elevate: Specs

It will be powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC mated to a 6-speed MT and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The power plant is capable of producing a peak power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of max torque. In terms of dimensions, it is 4,312 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, and 1,650 mm tall. It further gets a class-leading boot space of 458 litres.

Honda Elevate: Exterior

The All New Elevate’s unique front design reflects a bold stance through its slim and sharp headlights showing a masculine and confident expression. Together with the full LED projectors headlamps with LED DRLs and LED Turn Indicator, LED taillamps and two-tone finish diamond cut R17 Alloy Wheels, the Elevate provides a distinct, modern and sporty characteristic to the model. The Elevate will be offered in an impressive array of single-tone and dual-tone colour options. This range comprises Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Colour), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Honda Elevate: Interior

It also comes with a spacious interior cabin, a 7-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch LCD touch-screen display, and a wireless phone charger. In addition, the luxurious brown leatherette upholstery with soft-touch pads on the dashboard and door trims adds premiumness to the progressive and protective cabin. Providing an engaging experience, the All-New Elevate also comes equipped with the feature of Honda Connect; a connected car experience that allows the users to control the car remotely and get up-to-date with important notifications for enhanced convenience.

Honda Elevate: Safety

In line with Honda’s commitment to safety, the Elevate will come equipped with a comprehensive range of active and passive safety technologies, including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) of Honda SENSING. This system is based on Honda’s long-standing “Safety for Everyone” approach, which focuses on advancing safety for car and road users. The Elevate also comes equipped with ACE™ Body Structure, 6 Airbags, LaneWatch™ Camera, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Multi-Angle Rear-view Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats with Lower Anchorages & Top Tether among others to ensure safety for all.