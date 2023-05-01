2023 Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Should Hero Splendor Be Scared?

India is one of the largest motorcycle markets across the globe. Its major chunk of sales is retained by entry-level 100 cc bikes. These are loved for their fill it, shut it, ride it attitude. To catch up on a share of this colossal pie, the Honda Shine 100 is the Japanese marquee’s attempt. With a sticker price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom), it is designed to rival the TVS Radeon, Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor Bajaj CT, and Bajaj Platina. But can it do so without breaking a sweat? Also, should you consider buying the Shine 100 over its rivals? To find answers to these questions, we rode the motorcycle, and here are the excerpts.

2023 Honda Shine 100 Review: Design

Honda has chosen to stick with the conservative styling approach for the Shine 100. Of course, it makes the bike look familiar with the larger Shine 125’s essence. The front end gets a matte-finished mudguard, while the headlamp cowl projects relativity with the elder sibling. No, LED DRLs have been kept away, but their absence isn’t a deal breaker here. The fuel tank is flat and is on the same level as the single-piece seat. However, it felt particularly thin.

The motorcycle gets 5-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, fitted with drum brakes. The side panels go well with the design, just like the tail. But for unknown reasons, only the left-hand-side panel gets a chrome insert. The grab rails are carved out of aluminium, adding some premium appeal. The tail lamps remind me of the Honda’s CD 110 Dream. Also, the exhaust unit is slim and carries a silver-finished sheild.

The design as a whole is basic, conservative, purposeful, familiar, and fails to be an eyesore at any point. Honda has kept black as the base colour for the motorcycle, with five different colour options available for the decals. Also, the company will be retailing some accessories for the Shine 100, like seat covers, crash guards and more.

2023 Honda Shine 100 Review: Features

Analogue dials for the instrument console on the Shine 100 remind me of my childhood. The odometer is analogue type too, and there are no trip meters on offer. Moreover, the digital display is not available as an option, as the motorcycle retails in just a trim. If at all, Honda plans to add another variant to the list, additions like the idle-start-stop system and Bluetooth connectivity should be made, which are omitted as of now.

2023 Honda Shine 100 Review: Performance

Following the rules of the game, a puny 98.98 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine powers the Honda Shine 100. The motor is designed to produce a peak power output of 7.28 Bhp and 8.05 Nm of max torque. The transmission is a 4-speed unit. This setup is fairly decent and goes well with the specs offered by the competition. So, no complaints on that note whatsoever. Talking of weight, it tips the scale at 99 kilos only.

Keeping it distinctive from rivals is the overall refinement and tractability of the setup. The offset cylinder records lesser frictional values. Furthermore, Honda is using a jet spray cooling system to keep the heat on the piston in check. The clutch is light, and the gearbox is smooth. Also, the Shine 100 can tackle traffic easily with enough juice in the lower rev range. Cruising at 70 kmph isn’t bothersome either.

Further making it a fun-little motorcycle is the supple suspension. Front telescopic forks in tandem with rear shock absorbers offer a comfortable ride. The Shine 100 also is nimble, and flicking it around tight streets or filtering traffic is easy. Elevating the accessibility is the 786 mm seat height and comfortable ergos. Ride with a pillion doesn’t hamper any of the aforementioned traits. The drum brakes are connected via the combi braking system, bringing the motorcycle to a stop with composure, and the system ensures no unwanted wheel lock.

2023 Honda Shine 100 Review: Mileage

Honda hasn’t revealed the claimed mileage of the Honda Shine 100 but is claiming it to offer best-in-class mileage. Without the number at our disposal, it is unfair to agree with the manufacturer’s claim. What we observed is - the Shine 100 can easily return a mileage of around 65 kmpl without much effort. We would be doing a mileage run of the motorcycle soon to find out if Honda’s claim stands tall or not. The fuel tank size at 9 litres feels a size smaller too.

2023 Honda Shine 100 Review: Verdict

After riding the Honda Shine 100 in the hilly environment of Lonavala, it was easy to fall in love with the motorcycle. After all, a Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom) price tag isn’t exorbitant. Although the Shine 100 is feature-deficient, it excels on the basics. Thus, fulfilling the actual requirement of buyers in this segment. The Honda Shine 100 strongly carries the “Fill It, Shut It, Ride It” attitude. The powertrain feels bulletproof. Accompanied by Honda’s legacy of delivering competent products and great after-sales services, only make it a perfect package deal. Therefore, it won’t be wrong to say that rivals should beware of the Honda Shine 100.