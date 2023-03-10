2023 Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition Launched At Rs 28.8 Lakh, Limited To Just 900 Units

Hyundai Creta is in high demand, and the mid-size SUV boasts a long waiting period. Its facelifted iteration is also anticipated to make its debut in the Indian market. However, the South Korean automaker has launched the 2023 Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition at a price tag of Rs 28.8 lakh (Converted to INR). Well, there’s a catch. In fact, a big one. The SUV is not launched in India. The company has introduced the limited edition model in Brazil, and the production will be restricted to just 900 examples. No doubt, a sinister appeal is boasts of.

2023 Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Design

Dimensionally, the SUV remains very much identical to the regular model. However, there are some noticeable changes made to the interior. Around the nose, it gets a new grille, which comes from the N Line variants. There are N Line bumpers on both ends, and the SUV now rides on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. The highlight is the paint scheme. The Creta N Line Night Edition is finished in a sinister-looking black paint scheme.

2023 Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Interior

Complementing the exterior is the interior’s black upholstery with red highlights. The steering wheel and gear knob are leather wrapped. Also, the SUV comes fitted with ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, Bose sound system, automatic climate control and more. As for safety, it is loaded with ADAS tech, which offers lane keep assist, collision alert, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking.

2023 Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Powertrain

Talking of mechanicals, the Creta N Line Night Edition is launched with the 2.0L 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated powertrain, which puts out a peak power output of 157 bhp and 188 Nm of max torque. Moreover, a flex-fuel iteration of the same is also available that produces 167 bhp and 202 Nm. Transmission on offer remains a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, channelling power to the front wheels.