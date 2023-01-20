2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift launched in India priced at Rs 5.68 lakh: Design, features, specs and more

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is launched in India with a starting price of INR 5,68,500 (ex-showroom). The Grand i10 Nios goes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago in the Indian market. Even in its facelifted avatar, it will continue to do so. The mid-cycle refresh does get some updates to the hatchback. The South Korean brand has updated the styling of the Grand i10 Nios, and it now gets a longer list of features. Moreover, changes to engine choices have also been made. Read on to know about them.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift: Design

Hyundai has updated the styling on the Nios. There is a new bumper upfront, along with a new radiator grille and an updated pattern for the LED DRLs. The headlamp cluster on the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios looks largely the same, as the outgoing model. Sideways, changes include a new design for alloy wheels. The rear facet boasts some crucial changes, like new connected tail lamps and a reprofiled bumper.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift: Interior & Features

The layout for the dashboard and cabin is not changed on the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift. However, the feature list is revamped to be the longest in the segment. Resultantly, the Grand i10 Nios facelift comes with over 30 new safety features. The list includes TPMS, 4 airbags as a standard affair, optional 6 airbags, hill start assist, electronic stability control and more. Also, the hatchback comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift: Engine & Gearbox

Powering the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the same 1.2L Kappa motor that puts out a peak power output of 83 PS and 114 Nm of max torque. The motor can be paired to either a 5-speed AMT or a 5-speed MT. Furthermore, the Nios comes with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. With CNG as fuel, the Nios delivered a peak output of 69 PS and 95 Nm. This power plant comes only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.