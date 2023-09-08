2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh: Design, Features, Specs

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has updated its premium hatchback - i20, for the Indian market. The 2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift is now launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.01 lakh, ex-showroom. In the Indian market, the premium hatchback locks horns with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and more. The company has also made tweaks to the car’s design, interior, features, and most importantly - its powertrain. There are a total of five variants of offer this time - Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O).

2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift: Design

The new Hyundai i20 retains the old outline, but it now features, new LED headlamps, adorned with Signature LED DRLs, accentuating the futuristic design appeal. The revamped front and rear bumpers create a bold and dynamic stance, marked by sharp lines and improved aerodynamics. Completing the sporty aesthetics are the striking 16" Alloy wheels and a captivating front grille, all embracing Hyundai's unique parametric design language.

2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift: Interiors

Stepping inside the new Hyundai i20 reveals the new dual-tone grey and black interiors, complemented by ambient lighting, a BOSE premium 7 speaker system, and an advanced infotainment system, creating an immersive and entertaining drive experience that keeps you connected.The new premium key provides seamless access to the interiors, offering semi-leatherette seats, leatherette door armrests, a stylish leather-wrapped D-Cut Steering wheel, and an immersive ambient sound experience with seven nature-inspired soundscapes.

2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift: Safety

Safety is paramount in the new Hyundai i20, with 26 Standard safety features including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Antilock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Brake Distribution (BD), to name just a few. The three-point seatbelt with seatbelt reminders for all seats adds an extra layer of security. With more than 40 safety features like the Burglar alarm, Emergency stop signal, rear parking camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, headlamp escort function and Automatic headlamps, the Hyundai i20 is one of the safest car in the premium hatchback segment.

2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift: Specs

Under the hood, the new Hyundai i20 boasts a 1.2l Kappa petrol engine with Manual Transmission and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). It now features the Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature, which in addition to enhanced convenience, significantly boosts fuel efficiency. The South Korean brand is not offering the option of a diesel and 1.0L turbo-petrol this time.

2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift: Colours

The new Hyundai i20 is available in a stunning array of colour options, including Amazon Grey (New), Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White + Black Roof, and Fiery Red + Black Roof.