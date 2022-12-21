2023 Hyundai KONA breaks cover with new design, revamped interior, updated powertrain & more - Deets here

Hyundai has unveiled the new-gen KONA with a futuristic design that is inspired by the company’s EV range. In the new-gen form, the KONA will be available in four variants, including all-electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV), internal combustion engine (ICE) and sporty N Line. Interestingly, styling will remain a major distinction between all versions, with a universal architecture. “Upscaled with KONA's unique character, the all-new KONA confidently expresses its bold and dynamic presence,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center.“KONA has evolved in every respect to embrace an even wider range of diversity, to become a true lifestyle supporter."

2023 Hyundai KONA: Design

The all-new KONA has evolved into a larger yet still urban-centric SUV with bolder styling that conveys a more dynamic road presence and driver-centric interior. To provide maximised interior room for customers, the all-new model grew to 4,355 mm in length, which is 150 mm longer than the outgoing model, and it is also 25 mm wider now. The 2023 KONA’s clean and distinctive nose is highlighted by the stretched Seamless Horizon Lamp, which is pixelated on the EV variant. Its dynamic styling is accentuated with boldly sculpted wheel arch cladding that incorporates headlamps and taillamps, reinforcing KONA’s robust underpinning.

There are several styling variations between the powertrain variants. The EV gets pixel graphic details on the intake grille and rear bumper, a pixel-inspired 19-inch alloy wheel design, a black embracing line and optional black side mirrors and roof. The ICE and HEV share a bold and rugged bumper and skid plate design, and black wheel arch cladding. The N Line boasts optional black side mirrors and roof, a wing-type spoiler, more aggressive front and rear designs with wing-shaped bumper to emphasise a lower stance, distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels, a twin-muffler and a silver side skirt.

2023 Hyundai KONA: Cabin & features

The EV-derived universal architecture accommodates a sporty layout with a floating horizontal C-Pad to emphasise KONA’s slim and wide interior, providing versatile space for driver and passengers. The 12.3-inch dual wide displays and floating module impart a high-tech impression. Ambient lighting enhances the user experience and convenience.

With the column-type shift-by-wire relocated from the centre console behind the steering wheel, it provides an uncluttered layout and additional space for belongings in the central tunnel. The second-row Curve-less Bench Seat offers a unique experience with maximum usability, comfort and convenience. Behind the second row is a maximised cargo space.

2023 Hyundai KONA: Powertrains

Sadly, Hyundai hasn’t revealed the powertrain options of the new-gen KONA. They remain under the veil as of now. The company has said that more details about the product will be shared soon. The updated KONA will come to the Indian market in all likelihood, and it will be sold exclusively with an electric powertrain like the outgoing model and will rival the likes of the new BYD Atto 3 and more.