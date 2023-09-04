2023 Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Venue N-Line Launched With ADAS; Priced At Rs 10.32 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the 2023 Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Venue N-Line with SmartSense (ADAS) and new Powertrain. With this, the Hyundai Venue has become the India's most affordable SUV with ADAS. The new Advanced Driver Assistance System equipped models offer enhanced driving, safety and convenience to the buyers. Pricing of the Hyundai Venue S(O) MT with ADAS starts at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Hyundai Venue N-Line N6 MT starts at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADAS is available in all engine options, including petrol, diesel and turbo petrol.

Hyundai Venue Pricing (With ADAS) (Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi Petrol)

Hyundai Venue S(O) MT: Rs 10,32,600



Hyundai Venue SX(O) MT: Rs 12,44,200

Hyundai Venue SX(O) MT Dual Tone: Rs 12,59,200

Hyundai Venue SX(O) DCT: Rs 13,23,100

Hyundai Venue SX(O) DCT Dual Tone: Rs 13,38,100

Hyundai Venue Pricing (With ADAS) U2 1.5 CRDi Diesel)

Hyundai Venue SX(O) MT: Rs 13,18,700

Hyundai Venue SX(O) MT Dual Tone: Rs 13,33,700

Hyundai Venue N-Line Pricing (With ADAS) (Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi Petrol)

Hyundai Venue N-Line N6 MT: Rs 11,99,900

Hyundai Venue N-Line N6 MT Dual Tone: Rs 12,14,900

Hyundai Venue N-Line N8 MT: Rs 12,95,900

Hyundai Venue N-Line N8 MT Dual Tone: Rs 13,10,900

Hyundai Venue N-Line N6 DCT: Rs 12,79,500

Hyundai Venue N-Line N6 DCT Dual Tone: Rs 12,94,500

Hyundai Venue N-Line N8 DCT: Rs 13,74,800

Hyundai Venue N-Line N8 DCT Dual Tone: Rs 13,89,800

Hyundai Venue/ Venue-N Line ADAS Features

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Car (FCA-Car)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Pedestrian (FCA-Ped)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Cycle (FCA-Cyl)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

Hyundai Venue/ Venue N-Line Engine

Further, the Hyundai Venue and Venue N-Line are now also offered with a new powertrain that features 1.0 l T-GDi Petrol engine with 6-Speed Manual Transmission. The new powertrain is offered on S(O) and SX(O) for Venue and on N6 and N8 variants for Venue N-Line. The engine produces 120 PS @ 6000 r/min and 172 Nm @ 1500 ~ 4000 r/min. It's mated to either a 6-MT or 7-DCT gearbox options.