2023 Kawasaki Z900RS Launched In India At Rs 16.47 Lakh, Features New Paint Schemes

The 2023 Kawasaki Z900RSis launched in the country after it was discontinued earlier. Prices for the motorcycle now start from Rs 16.47 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be sold in two new paint schemes - Candy Tone Blue and Metallic Diablo Black. The newest member of the 900 club is a colossal combination of retro styling taking modern cues. The all New Z900RS will attract all retro lovers, who are waiting for new evolution — The Retrovolution. Time ceases everything but certain things are immortal, and the retro styling is one such trait, and the all-new Z900RS is all set to carry the retro legacy into the future, tempting every eye with the timeless beauty of an orthodox motorcycle.

A slim tank and a short, compact tail are expressions of light handling and an approachable character which distinguish the Z650RS from its big brother. The all-new Z900RS will also appeal to those who fondly recall the launch of the iconic "son of Z1," the Z900-B1, in 1977. The delicate balance of old and new, retro, and current, has been expertly achieved by the Kawasaki design team, with clever Z references abounding.

2023 Kawasaki Z900RS Highlights

1. Modern Retro Styling

2. Relaxed Riding Position

3. Parallel-twin 948cc engine

4. Lightweight Trellis Frame

5. Inverted Front Fork & Horizontal Back-Link Rear Suspension

6. KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control)

7. Assist & Slipper Clutch

8. Dual-Dial instrumentation with multi-function LCD

9. All-LED lightings

10. Spoke-style cast wheels

Kawasaki motorcycles possess both power and grace so are often recognised as being different from other bikes. This results from certain guiding principles adopted at the design stage. Rideology is Kawasaki’s rider-centric development philosophy focused on how the riding experience offered by a Kawasaki is crafted, ensuring that our machines are fun to ride and rewarding to control. This approach has been the force behind many of our legendary machines, and in our pursuit of all possibilities it will continue to guide the future creation of Kawasaki motorcycles.