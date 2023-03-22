2023 Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens Launched In India With RDE Compliant Engine; Check Details Here

Kia India has refreshed its model lineup with new RDE-compliant powertrains. These updates come along with the change in the feature list of the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens. The launch of the new cars is part of the company's transition to having a vehicle that comes under the BS6 Phase II norms. With these updates, now Kia Sonet is priced at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia Seltos at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), and Kia Carens at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that Kia Carnival is yet to get an update from the South Korean automaker.

The updated petrol powertrain that comes with the new lineup is now E20 fuel compliant. As a part of the changes above, Kia Carens now comes with Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi, which produces 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of maximum torque between 1500 and 3500 RPM and has replaced the Smartstream G1.4 T-GDi turbo petrol engine.

Similarly, Kia Sonet's 1.5 CRDi WGT diesel engine has been replaced with the 1.5 CRDi VGT, which offers a higher power output of 116 PS as opposed to the prior 100 PS. The identical engine in Seltos and Carens receives a slight boost in power output, offering 116 PS instead of the previous 115 PS.

It is to be noted all current Kia India cars with diesel and petrol turbo engines come standard with the 6iMT transmission. With this change, the Manual Transmission is only offered in Seltos, Carens, and Sonet versions equipped with Smartstream G1.5-litre naturally aspirated engines and Smartstream G1.2-litre variations.

Commenting on the development, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO of Kia India, said, "With the launch of the EV6 in India and committing a home-grown EV by 2025, we reflected our commitment to align our product strategy with the Indian government’s electric vision. Now with the RDE norms coming into effect, we are delighted to offer our contribution once again to the government’s efforts to keep the environment clean and green."

He further added that with the enhanced powertrains and added features, their vehicles had become even more sophisticated, instating the feeling of pride in customers of owning a Kia. The upgrades in the powertrain, combined with advanced features like Kia Connect Skill for Alexa and ISG, would ensure convenience and a fun-to-drive experience for customers. He further stated that with these changes, the company reiterated its commitment towards the Indian market and pledged to keep up with the government’s vision of sustainable mobility.