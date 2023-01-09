2023 Mahindra Thar launched in India at Rs 9.99 lakh: Gets AFFORDABLE with more variants, colours, features

The interest in the Indian market for the Mahindra Thar is really high. To encash the same, Mahindra has today launched the new 2023 Mahindra Thar range in the Indian market, and now prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Well, this price reduction was possible for the homegrown brand as they have now introduced the Thar RWD variants in India. A total of three new more affordable RWD trims of the Mahindra Thar are launched - AX(O) Hard Top Diesel MT, LX Hard Top Diesel MT, and LX Hard Top Petrol AT. The LX variants are priced at Rs 10.99 lakh and 13.49 lakh for the petrol and diesel trims, respectively.

2023 Mahindra Thar RWD Specs

The Diesel variants of the RWD range come powered by an all-new D117 CRDe engine producing 117 BHP and 300 Nm torque (87.2 kW@3500 rpm) with manual transmission. Powering the Gasoline variant of the RWD range is the mStallion 150 TGDi engine producing 150 BHP and 320 Nm torque (112 kW@5000 rpm) with automatic transmission.

2023 Mahindra Thar 4WD Updates

Besides, the 4WD variant now comes with an advanced electronic brake locking differential, which kicks in more aggressively. Developed in collaboration with Bosch, it will allow off-road enthusiasts to tackle low traction situations with more ease. For those who still prefer the mechanical locking differential (MLD), this will be available as an option on the LX Diesel 4WD variants. The 4WD powertrain line-up remains unchanged. It is powered by the 2.0L mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine producing 150 bhp of power & 320 Nm of torque and the 2.2L mHawk 130 Diesel engine producing 130 bhp of power & 300 Nm of torque. These engines are offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

2023 Mahindra Thar Colours & Accessories

The new Thar range takes the personalisation quotient to the next level. Two exciting new colour options – Blazing Bronze and Everest White are now available for customers to choose from. New accessory packs – comprising exterior and interior styling options – are offered in four different designs. Keeping in mind the needs of customers, front and rear armrests are being offered as accessories. The armrests come with built-in storage. Also, the rear armrests will be equipped with cup-holders and USB charging ports for greater comfort and convenience. The RWD range will be offered only with the Hard Top Option.