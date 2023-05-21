2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Fuel Efficiency Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Surpasses 30,000 Bookings

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker is all set to launch the Nexa Jimny 5-door SUV, which was globally unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. The off-road vehicle will come in a 5-door configuration, unlike its younger sibling, which is available globally in a 3-door setup. The SUV has garnered much limelight ahead of its launch and already crossed 30,000 bookings ever since Maruti opened the pre-bookings in January, post the unveil. In fact, the waiting period on the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door currently stands at around 6 months. Now, the fuel efficiency of the Jimny has been revealed at the media drive of the SUV.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Fuel Efficiency

As per a report on Autocar, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the manual trim will return a mileage of 16.94 kmpl, while the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the automatic trim has a fuel efficiency of 16.39 kmpl. Interestingly, there's not much difference between the fuel efficiency of the SUV in MT or the AT gearbox options.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Engine

As revealed earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will get both a 5-speed MT and a 4-Speed AT gearbox options. However, there is only a single 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine option that produces a peak power output of 104.8 PS and 134.2 Nm of max torque. Moreover, the off-road attributes of the Jimny are very strong as it gets a standard AWD system in the form of the Suzuki AllGrip technology.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is likely to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which will go up to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). There are 5 variants expected to be launched for the Nexa Jimny.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is compact in size, and is 3,985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, and 1,720 mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,590 mm long, and it gets a ground clearance of 210 mm. Boot space on the Jimny is 208 litres, but its squarish shape means that it can swallow some suitcases with ease. Also, the Jimny is a light-footed vehicle, tipping the scale at 1,200 kilograms only.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Design

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door gets a boxy design, with a largely upright body language. The only thing circular outside are the headlamps and the wheels. Overall, the design looks appealing, and there will be a multitude of colour options too.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Interior

On the inside, the Jimny is identical to the 3-door model until the first row, except for a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Around the second row, the space is good enough for two adults. Moreover, there’s a rather practical boot space. The Jimny gets 6 airbags as standard, along with a host of other functions, namely headlamp washers, hill descent control, hill hold assist, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and more.