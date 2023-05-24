2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Facelift Launched In India From Rs 45.80 Lakh: Design, Features, Variants

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India today introduced the new A 200 Limousine and the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ facelift. With perfectly balanced proportions, and high-quality attention to detail in its design, featuring the latest MBUX and New Generation Telematics (NTG7), the new Mercedes‐Benz A-Limousine presents itself as more intelligent, and stylish with enhanced convenience features. The A 200d will be launched in Q4 of 2023. The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ comes with a powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

The new A‐Class conveys features a forward-sloping bonnet with its two power bulges and steep 'shark nose'. This is accentuated by the redesigned radiator grille with Mercedes-Benz star pattern. The sporty character is underlined by externally flush wheels with new 17-inch 5 twin-spoke alloys. The new LED rear lights ensure a fascinating and emotionally appealing appearance by both day and night.

On the inside, a standard freestanding dual-screen display of 10.25‐inch each takes centre stage. The revised steering wheel matches the high-tech character of the car with the touch control panels. The Zero Layer concept of the screen is a perfect example of how the car learns your preferences and displays frequently used icons. The cutting-edge features also include Car-to-X communication to further enhance safety.

Now wireless connectivity with smartphones is possible via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The USB charging capacity has been increased by 20%. It now comes with 7 airbags; the addition of a knee airbag enhances the safety. Along with Keyless Entry & Go, A-Class also gets a hands-free tailgate.

2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+

Under the hood of the AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ sits a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, producing 421 hp – which is highest for any hatchback in India. It is the fastest AMG hatch available across the world: 0-100 in 3.9 seconds. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G transmission is specially tuned to the requirements of the powerful engine in the AMG A 45 S and contributes to the agile and dynamic character of the car. The car shows impressive agility owing to the combination of AMG Suspension and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with AMG TORQUE CONTROL.

The front end is enhanced with headlamps of a new design along with an AMG-specific radiator design. The AMG rear Aerofoil would be offered as an accessory, this gives one an option to further individualise the AMG. The interior gets a new Aluminum AMG design Trim elements in black/silver. The Mercedes-AMG Performance steering wheel also comes with touch control panels.

The performance hatchback comes equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system – NTG7. The new AMG-specific graphics, such as the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT, elevate the driving experience. Also, now wireless connectivity with smartphones is possible via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The USB charging capacity has increased by 20%.