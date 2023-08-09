2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Launched In India At Rs 73.5 Lakh: Design, Cabin, Specs, Price

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the second-generation of its much-awaited mid-size luxury SUV, the New GLC. The New GLC is Mercedes-Benz India’s highest selling luxury SUV, with more than 13,000 units on Indian roads since its debut. The New GLC will set a very high benchmark in its segment, strengthening Mercedes-Benz India’s formidable SUV portfolio, comprising the GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS, GLS Maybach, and the G-Class. With numerous feature enhancements now offered as standard, new efficient engines, latest generation NTG-7 telematics, and superior driving dynamics; the new GLC promises to continue its success story in India, making it both – a highly desirable and practical luxury SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Looks Fresh

The exterior design of the new GLC SUV is immediately recognizable as a member of the Mercedes-Benz SUV family and has a sportier look than its predecessor. Unique proportions with classic SUV features such as a simulated chrome underguard, roof rails, and running boards are combined with new contoured edges in the sides, to create a balance between elegance, sportiness, and off-road performance. The difference in proportions likewise contributes to the impressive sector-leading aerodynamics. The new GLC boasts of 19-inch light-alloy wheels painted in black with a high-sheen finish that enhances its sporty appeal and also contributes to better aerodynamics.



Mercedes-Benz GLC: Is Larger

The New GLC gets 60 mm additional vehicle length lending it a more dynamic and defining silhouette. It comes with the AVANTGARDE Line as standard and its most striking features include the new grille design which connects directly to the new LED headlamps, accentuating the vehicle’s width. The increased dimensions also ensure 70 liters of additional boot space.

Mercedes-Benz GLC: Revamped Cabin

The modern, sporty interior features a new floating 12.3-inch digital instrument panel along with an 11.9-inch central display that rises seamlessly from the center console and is slightly angled toward the driver. The new GLC is the first Mercedes-Benz SUV to get the latest generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. With enhanced entertainment features, the driver and central display offer a holistic, aesthetic experience with brilliant images, making it easy to control the vehicle and comfort functions.

Mercedes-Benz GLC: Performance

The SUV now gets a new ISG, helping the engines with additional fuel efficiency and a boost of 17 kW/200 Nm. Engines options include a 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L diesel. The former pushes out 258 Hp and 400 Nm, while the latter produces 197 Hp/440 Nm. A 9-speed automatic is used here, and the GLC can do 0-100 kmph sprint in only 6.2 seconds with a top speed of 240 kmph. For increased visibility during offroading, it gets Mercedes-Benz’s Transparent Bonnet tech.