2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Officially Teased Ahead Of Launch: Here's All About It

The best-seller of Mercedes-Benz across the globe - GLC, is currently on sale in a new avatar. However, the GLC is currently not on sale in the Indian market. The brand confirmed its arrival in Q3 during the annual brand conference. As we are inching closer to its launch, the company has shared an official teaser of the SUV. How? Well, the brand has sent a set of images of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC while it is currently being tested on Indian soil. The India-spec model looks much like the model on sale globally, but changes in terms of equipment list and powertrain choices could be made.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC is larger in size than the model it replaces, but it is dolled up with a host of updates on the design front. The front grille is all-new. Complementing it are the new LED headlamps. It cannot be mistaken for anything else other than a GLC from the sides. The rear facet, on the other hand, gets slim tail lamps. They follow the suit of the other new-age Mercedes models. Alloy wheel sizes are limited to 18 inches and 20 inches.

A host of new bits and pieces will uplift the cabin ambience on the 2023 GLC. The 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment will be paired with a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster. The dashboard layout shoots away a modern feel on the updated model. Powering the new-gen model is a 2.0L petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, belting out a total of 313 horsepower. Moving up the ladder, there is a 2.0L oil burner as well, which produces 197 Hp. The transmission remains an 8-speed automatic on both engines. The India-spec model could get different engine choices.