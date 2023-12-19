2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Review: Segment King Gets A Makeover - Design, Specs, Features, Performance, Price

After a long void of nearly 10 months, Mercedes-Benz GLC made a comeback in the Indian market this year. The midsize luxury SUV is indeed the global best-seller of the German marque. Therefore, it was highly missed by the Indian audience while it was holidaying and receiving a makeover. The demand for the GLC is high. So much so, that Mercedes-Benz had to introduce the GLB to fill this gap. Since the segment king is now back from its vacation, we thought of spending some time with it to figure out how good the makeover that it has received. Does it manage to outshine all of its rivals - Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, BMW X3 and more.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Review: Design

The introduction of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC in India responds to a significant consumer demand. This new generation of the GLC effortlessly fits into the brand's contemporary lineup, featuring subtle updates like a refreshed headlamp cluster, grille, and a more streamlined bonnet. Despite these changes, the face maintains a familiar connection with the well-regarded GLC nameplate.

The design coherence of the GLC carries through to the rear fascia. The tail lamps now feature a more streamlined profile, shedding some bulk for a sleeker look. Although the tail lamp setup gives the impression of a connected design, it's important to highlight that the black insert doesn't light up. The rear windscreen gracefully slopes down, contributing to an overall premium aesthetic. The inclusion of faux exhaust tips feels a bit overdone though.

The recognizable silhouette that defines the GLC name remains true to form. Nevertheless, in this latest generation, there are noteworthy changes in size. The new GLC has grown by 60 millimetres in length and is 4 millimetres lower, resulting in evolved dimensions. Additionally, the wheelbase has been extended by an additional 15 millimetres. Also, the new-generation GLC rides on a set of 19-inch dual-tone wheels, aptly filling the wheel arches and complementing the exterior design seamlessly.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Review: Cabin

The dashboard layout marks a significant departure from its predecessor. It also signals about the GLC's C-Class-derived underpinnings. However, this change is far from unwelcome, as it brings several benefits. The design exudes a bespoke charm and the cabin has a premium ambiance attached to it. The expansive portrait-style touchscreen contributes to the modernity of the dashboard layout. The instrument cluster adopts an all-digital format featuring the latest MBUX interface, and there are no complaints whatsoever in this regard. The front seats are comfortable too, but feel slightly narrow due to thick bolstering.

Take a seat in the rear, and the extended wheelbase becomes evident. The legroom has noticeably increased, and the bench provides ample thigh support. Sunblinds are a thoughtful addition to mitigate UV rays and maintain privacy. Furthermore, rear-seat occupants enjoy personalised climate control settings, along with the convenience of two Type-C USB chargers.

The increase in dimensions goes beyond just the length, wheelbase, and boot space; it extends to the sunroof as well. The sunroof is notably larger compared to the previous generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, allowing an abundance of natural light into the cabin and creating a spacious and airy atmosphere.

The Mercedes-Benz team has skillfully expanded the trunk space, now totaling 620 litres. Ingenious engineering decisions involve relocating the space saver and the battery pack under the trunk, efficiently optimizing the available room. Furthermore, the option to fold down the second-row seats enhances the cargo space significantly, reaching an impressive 1,250 litres.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Review: Performance

The GLC is offered with the option of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain in international markets. The Indian market gets the tested and proven 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.0L turbo-diesel engines. The 4-cylinder power plants come paired to a 9-speed MT and get a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard. Our test car was equipped with the oil burner.

The diesel engine displayed both frugality and refinement consistently throughout our drive. Its responsiveness was lively, never dull at any given point. The diesel engine's notable attributes include impressive traceability and double-digit fuel efficiency. With a tank range exceeding 800 km, it truly stands out as a cruiser. The suspension offers a supple ride, and the steering feedback is remarkably engaging, particularly for a vehicle of this size and segment.

The suspension isn’t made of any fancy components (Read Airmatic). The tuning is on the plusher side. The GLC can absorb bumps and undulations without losing its grace. The ground clearance is a factor that aids distinction to the GLC from its rather C-Class-like characteristics. Overall, it offers a balance of ride and handling in a composed manner. Of course, the SUV can be hustled around bends.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Verdict

The GLC range starts from Rs 73.5 lakh, ex-showroom. The pricing feels slightly high as compared to its rivals. Although, the overall premiumness and feel-good factor of the cabin justify the higher price tag. The GLC comes with a strong reputation for being a no-nonsense car in its segment, which if nothing, is a strong selling point for this mid-size SUV. After all, these traits make it the global best-seller for the German brand.