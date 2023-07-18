2023 Range Rover Velar SUV Bookings Open In India, Deliveries To Begin In September

JLR has opened the bookings for the new Range Rover Velar in India. With the initiation of bookings, the company also announced that the deliveries of the luxury car will begin in September 2023. It is to be noted that the new SUV is sold in Dynamic HSE with two powertrain options - the 2.0 l petrol engine delivering a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0 l Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 150 kW and 420 Nm torque.

The design of the Range Rover Velar features a new front grille, alongside the introduction of new Pixel LED Headlights with jewel-like effect Signature Daytime Running Lights. At the rear, the powerful overhang provides balance and highlights the Range Rover Velar’s imposing length.

The SUV is available in two new leather interiros with Caraway and Deep Garnet colours. These are complemented by curated details, including new Moonlight Chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents. Tactile Shadow Grey Ash wood veneer trim finishers underline its elegance. Two new colour options join the exterior palette: Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

New Range Rover Velar is the first to feature the next-generation Pivi Pro infotainment, which incorporates controls for all key vehicle functions within the new 28.95 cm (11.4) curved glass touchscreen. It also gets Pivi Pro supports effortless smartphone connectivity with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto while Wireless Device Charging, from a new stowage area in the center console, provides immediate fast charging and reduces the need for wires.

The cosseting cabin of the Range Rover Velar minimises road noise with pioneering Active Road Noise Cancellation technology, ensuring the New Range Rover Velar offers an extremely quiet in-cabin experience.

The latest Cabin Air Purification Plus system helps with CO2 management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration improve the cabin environment by monitoring interior and exterior air and adjusting accordingly.

The SUV also gets Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics, an advanced chassis system that continuously varies the damping forces at each wheel.

Terrain Response 2 is accessible through Pivi Pro and allows the driver to adjust vehicle settings to suit the driving environment, with a choice of Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic, and Automatic mode. Each alters the calibration of the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system, suspension, and stability control systems for optimum traction and composure