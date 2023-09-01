2023 Tata Nexon Facelift India Debut Today: All You Need To Know - Design, Specs, Features

Tata Motors, the homegrown automaker and third largest carmaker in India is gearing up to launch the 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift on September 14, 2023. Ahead of the official launch, Tata Motors will unveil the updated compact SUV today. Sharing a glimpse of the upcoming car, Tata Motors teased the new Tata Nexon SUV on social media platforms, revealing the front profile of the car. The 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift SUV aims to regain the lost market share to cars like Maruti Suzuki Brezza with a new design, added features and updated mechanicals. Here's all you need to know about the SUV:

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Variants

The 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift will get a Tata Punch-like nomenclature, as reported by various media houses, swaying away from its traditional variant lineup. The new Tata Nexon will get: Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S) trims. The ‘+’ denotes optional packages, while (S) refers to the trims that’ll come equipped with a single-pane sunroof.



2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Design

The Tata Nexon facelift will receive a major facelift, making it look more modern and drawing stylistic elements from Curvv concept. It will get new split-headlamp setup, a full-width LED tail-light running from edge to edge, a new design for the alloy wheels, the exclusion of the erstwhile Nexon’s Y-shaped design motifs, and much more.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Features

The Tata Nexon facelift will come fully-loaded cabin with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a full-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, touch-based climate controls, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, and more. The design will be updated with sleeker AC vents among other things.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Engine

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift will continue with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, like the outgoing model. While the petrol engine gets four gearbox options – a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, a 5-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed manual, and an AMT, the diesel engine will only get 6-speed gearbox option. The power delivery is expected to be same.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Rivals

The Tata Nexon facelift will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which is the best selling compact SUV in the country, along with Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, the cars expected to give tough fight to the Nexon. Apart from this, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300 will also compete with Tata Nexon. The Nexon facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh-15 lakh (ex-showroom).