2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India At Rs 8.09 Lakh: Design, Spes, Features, Price

Tata Motors has launched facelifted Nexon in the country with a starting price of Rs 8.09 lakh. The Nexon facelift was unveiled recently to the market, and it is receiving great response from the buyers. However, its prices are finally announced. Tata Nexon facelift will be available in a total of four variants, namely Fearless, Creative, Pure and Smart,. The SUV will retail in both petrol and diesel configurations with manual and automatic transmission choices. The SUV has received a host of updates on both exterior and interior front. Let’s go through them all.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Design

The redesigned front, Bi-LED Headlamps & Sequential LED DRLS grab all the attention be it day or night. And features like Daytime Lit, X Factor, and Taillamp with Welcome & Goodbye, adds a sense of class and modernity. Meanwhile, the emotive blade lamps, swipe, instead of blinking. And the extended spoiler, houses the rear wiper, hidden in plain sight. The interiors are also completely re-imagined. It comes with a 3-Tone Dashboard, with rich Leatherette Mid Pad, that feels like, a living masterpiece. The new gen Leather Wrapped Phygital Steering Wheel, with 2-Spokes, has our Illuminated logo, making it a first, in India. The luxurious cabin feels like a grand console with Leatherette Armrest that keeps one comfortably in control.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Performance

The Nexon continues with its 1.2L Revotron Turbo Petrol and 1.5L Revotorq common rail Diesel engine. The turbo-petrol motor is now available with a 7-speed DCA and a 6-speed MT, while the diesel engine can be had paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Safety

Standard safety kit on the updated Nexon include 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, 3-point rear seatbelts with occupant detection, passenger airbag deactivation switch and ISOFIX Child seats. Furthermore, the high definition 360-degree, surround-view system, front parking sensors, and a blind-view monitor, allows timely alerts for vigilant drive. It is also equipped with E-call, that triggers round-the-clock assistance, in case of an emergency, and B-call assistance, at anytime, to address a car breakdown.

Also Read - PICS | 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Revealed, Detailed Image Gallery - Design, Cabin, Specs

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Features

The new Nexon offers latest tech features like voice assisted electric sunroof, a sleek 10.25” infotainment system by Harman with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, first in segment 10.25” digital instrument cluster, Connected Vehicle technology with iRA 2.0, which offers remote engine start stop and AC, 30+ navigation and safety features and much more, designed for the Indian commuter.