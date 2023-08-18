2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Without Camouflage, Reveals Design: See Pics

Tata Motors, the country's largest homegrown carmaker is expected to launch the upcoming 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift in India soon, ahead of the festive season. The Tata Nexon is the most successful car from the stable of the Tata Motors and has created a niche for itself in the competitive compact SUV segment of India. Competing with cars like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza among others, Tata Nexon has managed to outperform rivals in sales. However, after being the number one SUV in India for a long time, it lost the spot to the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

To recapture the lost market share, Tata Motors will soon launch the updated Tata Nexon and the latest spy shots reveal the front design of the compact SUV. The 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift is been tested extensively and spyshots in the past revealed the silhoutte of the SUV. However, this is for the first time, the Nexon has been spotted sans heavy camouflage. In fact, the grille section is completely undisguised highlighting the new design elements.

As seen in the new spy images, the facelifted Nexon will get a new fascia with a new grille and a light bar, a split headlamp setup with LED DRLs, a new vertically stacked headlight cluster, a new air intake, and camera on the new front bumper that will be integrated into a 360-degree setup.



In terms of features and equipments, the 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift is expected to get a new dashboard with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with a screen, purple upholstery, a reworked centre console, and a new AC panel.

The new Tata Nexon is expected to be officially revealed in September 2023, followed by its launch in October 2023. The pricing is expected to be similar to the current model in the market.