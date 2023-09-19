2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Top 5 Features It Gets, But Maruti Suzuki Brezza Misses Out

Tata Nexon has just received an important update, amplifying its styling quotient, along with a longer feature list. While the underpinnings remain the same, the Nexon now shows a more modern-looking vehicle. And to ensure that it feels the same on the inside as well, Tata Motors has loaded it with a lot of features. So much so that the best-selling SUV - Maruti Suzuki Brezza, fails to match up with Nexon’s feature list. Before we tell you about the top 5 things available on the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift, but the Maruti Suzuki Brezza fails to get them, here’s how they fare in terms of price. The Brezza starts from Rs 8.29 lakh, while the Nexon starts from Rs 8.10 lakh.

Watch Maruti Suzuki Brezza Review:

Fully-Digital Instrument Console

The Nexon now comes with a fully digital instrument cluster, which uses a larger 10.25-inch LCD. The Brezza, on the other hand, just comes with a analogue instrument cluster with an MID.

Height-adjustable Co-Driver Seat

The front passenger seat on the Tata Nexon is also adjustable for the height, while the Brezza fails to come with the feature. Also, the seats on the Nexon feel better for longer journeys.

8-Speaker JBL Sound System

Both Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza come with a JBL sound system. Nevertheless, the Brezza comes with a 9-speaker sound system that includes 4 speakers, 4 tweeters, and a sub-woofer.

6 Airbags As Standard

To amplify the safety quotient of the Nexon, Tata Motors is offering 6 airbags as standard affair across the range. The Brezza too gets 6 airbags, but only in the top-spec trims. Entry-level models come with only dual-front airbags.

Powerful Engine Options

The Brezza is on sale with a 105 PS 1.5L NA petrol engine. The Nexon, on the other hand, gets two engine options - 120 PS 1.2L Turbo-petrol and 115 PS 1.5L turbo-diesel. Transmission options on the Brezza include a 5MT and 6AT, while the Nexon gets 6MT, 6DCT, and 6AMT.