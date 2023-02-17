2023 Tata Safari With ADAS to Launch in India Next Month, Bookings Open

The 2023 Tata Safari has been in discussions for quite some time with its spy shots and information leaks over the internet. However, there was no confirmation of the launch date of the car. But with the Indian automaker opening the bookings for the SUV the car is expected to go on sale in India next month. Based on the information available the facelift of the car will get major changes in its feature list making it a major upgrade for the flagship SUV. Before the launch; here are all the details known about the Facelift Tata Safari.

The change that tops the list is the addition of safety features like autonomous emergency braking, ADAS, forward collision system, high beam assist, blind spot detection, lane change assist and alert, and a 360-degree camera. These changes will be accompanied by a major upgrade in the cabin in the form of ambient lighting and a new 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster.

Furthermore, the interiors of the car will also boast a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with connectivity features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It will also enable the users to use voice commands.

Under the hood, Tata Safari will have the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel giving out 170hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This engine will get the option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. But this time around, the SUV will get an upgraded engine that is Bharat Stage Phase II compliant.

Upon its launch, the 2023 Tata Safari is expected to have its prices increased by Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh because of the upgrades. Once in the market, the SUV will face competition from models like Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, and Hyundai Alcazar. It is to be noted that Tata Safari will be accompanied by the Harrier facelift in the Indian market with very similar updates in the SUV.