2023 Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV unveiled in Indonesia: India reveal soon

The new Toyota Innova Hycross is ready to make its debut in our market. The Innova is one of the most celebrated MPV in the Indian market, and thus, the buzz around the new-gen model is an all-time high. While the Indian unveil is slated to happen on November 25, the MPV has made it to the Indonesian market. Yes! The upcoming Innova Hyrcross has shed veils in the foreign market as Toyota Innova Zenix. When it makes its way to our shores, the Zenix suffix will be swapped with ‘Hycross’. The styling of the MPV, interior, and even feature list will remain unchanged in both Zenix and Hycross guises.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Design

Starting with measurements, the new Innova Hycross is 4,755 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,795 mm tall. The wheelbase now tapes at 2,850 mm. Resultantly, the new Innova is longer and wider than the outgoing model, and it also has a longer wheelbase. Aesthetically, it looks sharper than ever with a host of SUV-inspired elements. The new Toyota Innova Hycross uses a large hexagonal radiator grille on the front, along with slim LED headlamps. Over to the sides, black cladding runs across the length, while the glass area gives a more masculine appeal. The rear end is appealing too, with slim lights and a dual-tone bumper.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Interior

The dashboard layout is all-new for the new Innova Hycross. Unlike the rudimentary-looking cabin on the Innova Crysta, the Hycross takes a more modern and premium approach. The instrument cluster is an all-digital unit, and the free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit measures 10 inches here. With a dual-tone black-brown theme, the interior has an upmarket ambience. Also, the MPV gets seats for seven or eight occupants, depending on variants. Also, lower variants will get an analogue instrument cluster with a smaller 4.2-inch MID, while the infotainment screen’s size gets reduced to 9 inches.

The feature list of the new Toyota Innova Hycross is fairly long. The MPV gets a large panoramic sunroof for the first time. Also, there is ambient lighting, faux wood finish, aluminium inserts and quilted leather seats to aid the cabin with a rich feel. Active safety net include lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Specs

Toyota is offering two powertrain options on the Innova Hycross in Indonesia - 2.0L hybrid and 2.0L non-hybrid. The former runs on the Atkinson cycle and develops 186 bhp, whereas the latter churns out 174 bhp of peak power. As of now, there’s no option for a manual gearbox on any variant. Although, the Indian market is likely to get one with the 2.0L NA petrol motor.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Launch & price

Slated to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Kia Carens, the new-gen Innova is expected to be priced from Rs 22 lakh onwards. Also, in all likelihood, the price announcement for the MPV will happen at the 2023 Auto Expo.