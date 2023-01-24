2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Deliveries Commence in India, Launched at Auto Expo for Rs 2 Crore

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 was first unveiled globally in 2021, but it was at the Auto Expo this year, the SUV was officially introduced in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 2 Crore, ex-showroom. Interestingly, a couple of examples have already flown to India as private imports. However, the Japanese brand has now started selling the SUV officially, and even the first official delivery of the SUV also took place in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at a Toyota dealership. The man who gets the first officially delivered Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is identified as Pratik Jadhav. The SUV comes to India via the CBU route and is available in five colour choices.

The Land Cruiser 300 is on sale in Precious White Pearl, Super White, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black and Dark Blue Mica. White being the favourite among the Indian audience, remained Jadhav's choice too.

The powertrain on the India-spec model is a 3.3L twin-turbo V6 diesel engine that develops a peak power output of 303 hp and 700 Nm of max torque. It uses a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and the Land Cruiser comes fitted with a 4X4 mechanism as a standard affair across the range. Talking of dimensions, the SUV is 4,985 mm long, 1,980 mm wide, and 1,945 mm tall. The wheelbase tapes at 2,850 mm, while it gets 230 mm of ground clearance.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Recalled Again; 11,177 units affected

The interior of the SUV is now loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, which comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a 14-speaker JBL sound system. The SUV also gets a new Multi-Terrain Select system, which now offers two new modes, namely Deep Snow and Auto. Also, the Land Cruiser 300 gets an underbody camera. For the Indian market, it only gets a 5-seat layout. The 7-seater iteration is kept away for now.