Bajaj Auto has launched the 2024 Pulsar F250 in India, priced at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, this motorcycle was already unveiled at the global launch of the Pulsar NS400Z. The company has now revealed the prices of 2024 Pulsar F250 and have started arriving in the showrooms.

Design Updates

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 maintains the design elements of its 2023 predecessor, with the addition of a striking new black colour adorned with red and white graphics. These updates provide a fresh look while distinguishing the new model from the outgoing version.

Key Design Differences

One of the main visual differences between the Pulsar F250 and the 2024 Pulsar N250 is the semi-fairing on the F250. Additionally, while the Pulsar N250 is equipped with a USD fork, the F250 retains the conventional telescopic fork. This choice by Bajaj may be aimed at keeping production costs in check.

Features

The Pulsar F250 comes equipped with a new digital instrument cluster, featuring Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It also includes three ABS modes - Rain, Road, and Sport - similar to the 2024 Pulsar N250

Engine and Performance

The F250 is powered by a 249.07cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing 24bhp at 8750rpm and 21.5Nm of torque at 6500rpm. This engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The F250 shares the same frame and wheels as the N250, and it also features a 140-section rear tyre.