2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched At Rs. 1.51 lakh; Check Features, Design And Other Details

Bajaj Auto has unveiled the highly anticipated 2024 version of its Pulsar N250 motorcycle, bringing significant upgrades and features to the table. It is priced at Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), and promises a thrilling riding experience coupled with enhanced safety and connectivity features. Let's delve into the details of this newly launched Pulsar

Features

The 2024 Pulsar N250 features updated cycle parts and its has included the Endurance-sourced 37mm upside-down forks at the front. This upgrade is claimed to enhance the bike's stability, especially during aggressive maneuvers and high-speed riding.

The new Pulsar N250 is equipped with a traction control system, a feature previously unseen in this segment. This system enhances rider safety by preventing wheel slippage in various riding conditions. Additionally, the motorcycle comes with three ABS modes - Rain, Road, and Off-Road. Each mode adjusts ABS intervention levels to suit different terrain and weather conditions. For example, the Rain mode offers heightened ABS sensitivity to prevent wheel lock-ups during wet conditions.

Riders can customize their experience with the Pulsar N250 thanks to its versatile ABS and traction control settings. While ABS cannot be switched off at the rear in any mode, the traction control system can be deactivated, particularly in Off-Road mode, allowing riders more control over their riding dynamics.

Design and Color Options

In terms of aesthetics, the new Pulsar N250 is available in three eye-catching color schemes - Red, White, and Black. The red and white variants feature striking gold-colored forks. On the other hand, the black variant boasts black-colored forks for a more understated yet sporty look.

Engine Performance

Under the hood, the Pulsar N250 retains its reliable 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, delivering an impressive 24.1bhp and 21.5Nm of peak torque. Paired with a five-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slipper clutch, the bike offers smooth power delivery and enhanced control.