Is 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Value For Money? A Feature Packed Machine

When Bajaj introduced the Pulsar N250 and F250 in 2021, expectations were high, heralding a new chapter for the Pulsar lineup. Unfortunately, these flagship models failed to make a substantial impact in the market.

Fast forward to 2024, the fate of the Pulsar F250 remains uncertain, prompting Bajaj to focus on updating the N250. What exactly are these updates, and do they succeed in making the bike a more appealing choice for buyers this time around?

Design & Build Quality

Visually, the N250 retains its familiar design elements, sporting the distinctive wolf-eyed front fascia, sculpted fuel tank with extended shrouds, and twin LED taillights complemented by split grab rails and a tyre hugger.

However, notable updates include refreshed graphics featuring prominent '250' branding beneath the tank, lending the bike a sportier aura. N250 is being offered in three shades– black, red and the new white.

Enhancing the visual appeal, the golden-colored USD forks are available only with the red and white paint schemes model. With black paint scheme model, An all-black USD fork is being offered.

The build quality of the N250 surpasses that of the older classic Pulsar range. Overall fit and finish is good, including the switchgear plastics, paint quality, and all touchpoints.

But the panel gaps remain consistent, though minor improvements such as slightly larger mirrors could enhance the experience further.

Feature Loaded

In the latest iteration of the 2024 Pulsar N250, Bajaj has introduced significant updates, mainly focusing on the equipment. The standout addition is the new fully digital instrument console, a feature shared with the recently updated Pulsar models.

This console boasts Bluetooth connectivity via the Bajaj Ride Connect app and offers turn-by-turn navigation. Notably, the display is impressively crisp and remains legible even in bright sunlight.

Furthermore, Bajaj has incorporated two rider aid electronic features: Switchable traction control and ABS modes (Rain, Road, and Off-road). Having these capabilities will enhance rider confidence.

Powertrain

The powertrain remains unchanged, featuring the familiar 249cc air/oil-cooled engine. Delivering 24.5hp and 21.5Nm of torque, it's mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. You get the 85% of peak torque in between 3,000-6,500 rpm range.

With smooth operation, this engine is among the best in its class. Its refinement is impressive, matched by the gearbox's seamless performance. Whether cruising at low speed or accelerating steadily, the bike offers a smooth and linear momentum experience.

Ride & Handling

We recently took the bike for a spin. Despite some tweaks like wider tires (Front 110/70-17, Rear 140/70-17) and New 37mm USD front forks, its ride and handling remain largely unchanged. But its suspension handles rough roads well with improved shock absorption capabilities while wider tires offer better grip and stability.

The bike's weight has increased marginally, but the good part is, it doesn't significantly affect the overall ride quality. On the braking front, both the front and rear disc brakes offer a sharp bite, with ABS kicking in when necessary.

In terms of ergonomics, the bike strikes a good balance between sportiness and comfort. The seats are spacious and cushioned for a pleasant ride. However, the handlebars felt a bit narrow, which could be uncomfortable on longer rides.

Verdict

In its pre-facelift form, the Pulsar N250 offered an exhilarating ride. With the latest updates and at the price point of Rs. 1.51 Lakh, it's become even more compelling. The addition of advanced technology has made it one of the most feature-packed bikes in its class, complementing its smooth and powerful engine perfectly.