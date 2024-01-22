2024 Honda NX500 Launched In India: Top 5 Things About Adventure Touring Motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced the all-new NX500 adventure touring motorcycle in the country. The Honda NX500 was launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 5.90 lakh. The Honda NX500 comes to our market via the CBU route. The NX500 will lock horns with the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650, Triumph Tiger Sport 650 and more. The NX500 will be retailed only though the premium BigWing outlets. Well, if you are considering buying this motorcycle, here are the top 5 things about it.

Honda NX500: Touring-Friendly Design

Directed by the design theme of ‘Daily Crossover’, wherever it goes – city block, winding road, highway or gravel trail – the NX500 looks the part, wearing a new style that has an amalgamation of compact adventure-style usability with an imposing silhouette. The motorcycle’s new all-LED headlight and tail lamp are compactly designed to contribute to its imposing yet nimble impression.

Honda NX500: Tech & Features

The NX500 gets a 5-inch full colour TFT screen that uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight. It is also customizable, and the rider can select a display style between Bar, Circle & Simple along with a background colour from White, Black & Auto. The NX500 offers IOS/Android smartphone connectivity of Honda RoadSync along with a backlit 4-way toggle-switch on the left handlebar that allows on-screen turn-by-turn navigation as well as the option for the rider to make calls or listen to music (via a Bluetooth headset). It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind by flashing turn signals at high speed.

Honda NX500: Performance

Powering the motorcycle is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine with a parallel twin-cylinder layout that offers 35kW power at 8,600rpm and 43Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm, paired with a slick-changing 6-speed gearbox. It further comes equipped with slipper clutch and Honda Selectable Torque Control System.

Honda NX500: Suspension, Brakes &Tyres:

Underpinned by an steel diamond-tube mainframe, the NX500 uses a 19-inch front rim and a 17-inch rear rim, shod with 110-section and 160-section tyres. For suspension duties, it uses a 41 mm USD forks on the front and a monoshock at the rear with 5-step preload adjustability. The brake rotor on the front is 296 mm while on the rear, there’s a 240 mm rotor in use.

Honda NX500: Colours & Price

The All-New Honda NX500 is priced at Rs. 5,90,000 (ex-showroom New Delhi). It will be available in three colour schemes – Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White. Bookings are now open at HMSI’s premium BigWing dealerships across India. Deliveries will begin from February 2024 onwards.