2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Unveiled Globally: Design, Specs, Features

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has taken the wraps off the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250. Husqvarna’s head-turners - Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250, have been designed to offer a consistently fun, memorable, and dynamic riding experience. The attractive design together with the enjoyable engine and standard electronic rider aids paves the way for future Husqvarna Street Motorcycles and exhibits the brand by offering a motorcycle that is not only aesthetically appealing but also delivers good quality and enjoyable performance.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

The Svartpilen 401 is a sleek, and sophisticated modern Scrambler offering an engaging and dynamic ride within and outside of urban environments. The Svartpilen 401 is powered by a 399 cc, 45 hp engine that is housed inside a steel trellis chassis. Combined with a new aluminium swingarm, the motorcycle's much-loved nimble handling gives excellent rider feedback. The Svartpilen 401 is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including adjustable WP suspension, ByBre brakes, and Bosch Dual Channel ABS that deliver powerful stopping. Easy Shift technology allows clutchless gear changes, while a 5” bonded glass TFT display, premium paint finish with decals, and 17” spoked wheels complete the unmistakable style of the Svartpilen 401.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

The Vitpilen 250 is nimble, and minimalist urban Roadster that offers ergonomic design with light-weight surefootedness giving the rider an immersive riding guarantee. Like its larger capacity sibling, the model features WP suspension, ByBre brakes and dual-channel Bosch ABS. Offering an outstanding power-to-weight ratio and more upright riding position, the agile and powerful Vitpilen 250 is expertly designed for the next generation of young riders. A new 5” LCD display, premium paint finish with decals, WP suspension, and heavy-duty 17” cast wheels round out the premium build of the Vitpilen 250.

Technical Highlights: Svartpilen 401

● New frame and swingarm that accommodate the new engine with off-centre rear suspension

● New 5” bonded glass TFT display with optional external BCCU for connectivity

● Adjustable 43 mm WP USD Open cartridge front fork

● A premium paint finish with overcoated decals

● Standard Easy Shift system

● LED headlight with positioning light ring

● Spoked 17” wheels

● Premium tyres (Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR)

● Improved ground clearance - 177 mm vs 152 mm (for MY22 Svartpilen 250)

● Improved rider seat height – 820 mm vs 842 mm (for MY22 Svartpilen 250)

● Improved pillion seat height – 877 mm vs 907 mm (for MY22 Svartpilen 250)

● Increased fuel tank capacity – 13.5 L vs 9.5 L (for MY22 Svartpilen 250)

● Overall seat length increase of 100mm vs MY22 Svartpilen 250

Technical Highlights: Vitpilen 250

● Improved power and torque figures

● New frame and swingarm that accommodate the new engine with off-centre rear suspension

● New 5” LCD display

● 43 mm WP USD big piston front fork

● A premium paint finish with overcoated decals

● Bosch Dual Channel ABS

● Standard Easy Shift system

● LED headlight with positioning light ring

● More comfortable riding posture

● Cast aluminium 17” wheels with 6-spoke aero design

● Reduced kerb weight – 163.8 kg vs 164.4 kg (for My22 Vitpilen 250)

● Improved ground clearance - 177 mm vs 152 mm (for MY22 Vitpilen 250)

● Improved rider seat height – 820 mm vs 842 mm (for MY22 Vitpilen 250)

● Improved pillion seat height – 877 mm vs 907 mm (for MY22 Vitpilen 250)

● Increased fuel tank capacity – 13.5 L vs 9.5 L (for MY22 Vitpilen 250)

● Overall seat length increase of 100mm vs MY22 Vitpilen 250